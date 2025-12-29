KDP Designates Deputy Speaker Candidate as Sunni Divisions Delay Speaker Vote

KDP nominated Shakhawan Abdullah for Deputy Speaker as the Iraqi Parliament convened. Sunni divisions persist over the Speaker role, while President Barzani urged Kurdish unity for the Presidency.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officially designated Shakhawan Abdullah on Monday as its candidate for the position of Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, reinforcing its stake in the legislative presidency as the new parliamentary term commenced in Baghdad. Concurrently, the party appointed Farhad Atroshi as the head of its faction, signaling a structured approach to the unfolding political negotiations.

The decision was announced following a faction meeting chaired by Amina Zikri, a member of the KDP Political Bureau.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 reporter Dilan Barzan, Sipan Sherwani, a winning member of the KDP faction, confirmed the appointments. "Shakhawan Abdullah was designated as the Party's candidate for the post of Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, and at the same time, Farhad Atroshi was identified as the head of the party's faction," Sherwani stated.

This nomination marks the second time Shakhawan Abdullah has been put forward for the role, having previously held the post during the fifth term of the Iraqi Parliament.

His renomination suggests a strategy of continuity and experience within the KDP's parliamentary leadership.

Seeking Consensus in a Fractured Landscape

The KDP's move comes as political blocs in Baghdad scramble to secure the necessary votes for the parliament's presidency board, a process that requires an absolute majority of 50 percent plus one.

Sherwani indicated that the KDP is actively engaging with other factions to build a winning coalition. "We are holding discussions with Kurdistani factions and other factions of the Iraqi Parliament to collect the necessary votes to ensure the success of the Party's candidate," he explained.

Sherwani expressed optimism about securing broader support, anticipating a "consensus" within the "Kurdish house" and among other political parties.

This drive for unity aligns with a significant intervention by President Masoud Barzani earlier in the day. In a written message, the prominent Kurdish leader called for a fundamental change in the mechanism for selecting the President of the Republic of Iraq, a position traditionally held by a Kurd.

President Barzani emphasized that the presidency is a "Kurdish entitlement" rather than the exclusive property of any single party. "To ensure that the President of the Republic truly represents the people of Kurdistan, the mechanism for choosing this position must be changed," Barzani wrote.

He proposed frameworks such as nomination by the Kurdistan Parliament or consensus among Kurdish blocs, stressing that the candidate could come from outside the KDP or the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). "The most important issue is that the person chosen enjoys Kurdish consensus," Barzani added.

Sunni Rivalries Complicate Speaker Election

While the Kurds seek internal alignment, the Sunni political landscape faces deepening fissures over the nomination for the Speaker of Parliament, a post designated for the community under Iraq's post-2003 ethno-sectarian quota system.

The first session of the parliament's sixth term, initially scheduled for 12:00 PM on Monday, was postponed to 1:00 PM as intense last-minute negotiations continued.

The Sunni bloc is currently split between two primary contenders.

A coalition of forces including the Taqadum Party, the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, the Hasm Alliance, and the National Masses Alliance (Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya) has backed Haibet al-Halbousi. This nomination was announced by Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Siyada Alliance. Haibet al-Halbousi, a leader in the Taqadum Party led by former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, secured the highest number of votes in Anbar Governorate.

However, this nomination has sparked significant dissent. Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, has officially announced his own candidacy, rejecting the process that led to Haibet al-Halbousi's selection.

"The formation of the council was based on the agreement of the winning parties, and decisions must be by the consensus of all," Samarrai stated, arguing that his rival's nomination reflects only the will of specific parties rather than the broader Sunni consensus.

The rift widened on Sunday evening with the dramatic withdrawal of two prominent MPs, Salim Matar al-Issawi and Ziyad al-Janabi, from the Siyada Alliance.

According to informed political sources, their departure was a direct protest against the "decision-making mechanism" within the alliance regarding Haibet al-Halbousi's nomination. The Azm Alliance subsequently issued a statement reaffirming Samarrai as its "sole candidate," dismissing rumors of his withdrawal as incorrect.

The Shiite Stance and Parliamentary Procedures

The Shiite Coordination Framework, which holds significant sway in the parliament, has adopted a pragmatic approach to the Sunni dispute.

Abdulrahman al-Jazairi, a leader in the framework, told Shafaq News Agency that Shiite forces would support "whoever the Sunnis agree upon."

However, the lack of Sunni consensus complicates this position. Political observers note that the Framework may favor a candidate who offers political guarantees, with some viewing Samarrai as a "less costly" option compared to Haibet al-Halbousi, given historical frictions with the Taqadum leadership.

Regarding the post of First Deputy Speaker, Baha al-Araji, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq, announced in a statement to Kurdistan24 that with the holding of the first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, political parties have reached a final agreement on the distribution of positions within the Parliament's Presidency Board.

He also announced that the Coordination Framework has reached an agreement to nominate Adnan Fayhan (the current Governor of Babylon and a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq) for the post of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

At the same time, in the event of Fayhan assuming this post, the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement has nominated Ali Turki to replace him as the Governor of Babylon.

Previously, the competition was between (Adnan Fayhan, Ahmed al-Asadi, Muhsin Mandalawi, and Yasir Sakhil), but ultimately, the decision was made in favor of Fayhan.

Session Agenda

The parliamentary session on Monday is set to begin with the swearing-in of the 329 winning members. Following the oath, the door will open for nominations for the Speaker and his two deputies. The election will be conducted via secret and direct ballot.

The KDP’s swift designation of Shakhawan Abdullah and Farhad Atroshi positions the party to navigate the complex bargaining that will define the session.

With the Sunni house divided and the Shiite bloc waiting for clarity, the ability of the Kurdish factions to present a united front—as urged by President Barzani—could prove decisive in securing their share of the leadership posts and influencing the final composition of the presidency board.

Kurdistan24 correspondent in Baghdad, Dilan Barzan, contributed to this report.

This report was updated with statement from Baha al-Araji added to the report on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at 01:30pm.