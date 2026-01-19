PM Barzani Highlights Kurdistan Region’s Engagement at Davos Following Opening of Kurdistan House

The prime minister stressed that Davos offers a valuable opportunity for the Kurdistan Region to engage with presidents, government officials, and decision-makers from around the world, helping to reinforce political and economic relations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered a speech following the opening of the Kurdistan House in Davos, underlining the Kurdistan Region’s continued participation in the World Economic Forum and its efforts to strengthen international ties.

“I am pleased that we were able to meet again in Davos,” Barzani said, noting that the Kurdistan Region delegation has taken part in the forum for many years. He described the World Economic Forum as one of the world’s most important platforms for political and economic leaders to exchange views on global challenges and opportunities.

The prime minister stressed that Davos offers a valuable opportunity for the Kurdistan Region to engage with presidents, government officials, and decision-makers from around the world, helping to reinforce political and economic relations. He also highlighted the forum’s importance for Kurdistan Region businessmen and investors, saying it enables them to build connections with international partners and attract foreign investment to the Region.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to Kurdistan Region investors and business figures who attended the Kurdistan House in Davos, thanking them for their support and participation. He noted the growing interest in the Kurdistan House, adding that this year’s large turnout may require a bigger venue in the future.

Looking ahead, Barzani voiced optimism about holding several key meetings with world leaders in the coming days. He emphasized the importance of clearly conveying the political and economic situation of the Kurdistan Region to the international community in order to gain broader support for the Kurdish people.

“What is crucial for us is to present the reality of the Kurdistan Region to world leaders so that we can secure greater political and economic backing for our people and our Region,” Barzani concluded.