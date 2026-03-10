Coalition Air Defenses Intercept Multiple Drones Over Erbil and Soran

Coalition air defenses intercepted multiple drones over Erbil and Soran while warplanes struck Hashd al-Shaabi bases belonging to the 30th Brigade near Ain Safra in the Nineveh Plains.

ERBIL (Kurdisatn24) - Coalition forces air defenses over Erbil intercepted a drone attack early Wednesday night as several unmanned aerial vehicles were launched toward the Kurdistan Region, while warplanes carried out two strikes on Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) bases in the Nineveh Plains, Kurdistan24 correspondents reported.

On Wednesday, Kurdistan24 correspondents reported that a number of drones were launched toward the Kurdistan Region overnight, but all of them were intercepted.

Bakr Suleiman, Kurdistan24 correspondent in Soran, said that at 12:00 a.m. three drones were directed toward the border of the Soran Independent Administration.

According to Suleiman, all three drones were intercepted. The drones had been heading toward Mount Korek, while another drone was intercepted near Mount Bani Harir.

The Kurdistan24 correspondent added that all drones intercepted in the skies of Soran in recent days caused no casualties.

He also noted that in the past some citizens did not follow the instructions issued by security institutions, but now residents are adhering to those guidelines and no longer approach incident sites when drones fall.

In a separate development, Darman Baadri, Kurdistan24 correspondent in Nineveh, reported that approximately half an hour earlier warplanes carried out two bombardments targeting a Hashd al-Shaabi base in an area known as Ain Safra.

The base belongs to the 30th Brigade of Hashd al-Shaabi, which maintains positions along the border in that area.

According to the correspondent, no information has yet been released regarding casualties or damage resulting from the strikes.

He also indicated that during the past week Hashd al-Shaabi bases along the border areas of the Nineveh Plains have been targeted several times by warplanes.

The incidents mark the latest security developments affecting both the skies over the Kurdistan Region and military positions in the Nineveh Plains.