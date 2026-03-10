Iranian Foreign Minister Rejects Claims of Planned US Attack as ‘Sheer Lie,’ Accuses Israel of Engineering Escalation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims Tehran planned attacks on US forces, calling them lies and accusing Israel of engineering escalation, as Donald Trump warned Iran over possible mining of the Strait of Hormuz.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Foreign Minister delivered a sharp response to reports alleging Tehran planned attacks against US forces, dismissing the claims as fabricated and asserting that ordinary Americans are paying the price for what he described as Israeli-driven military escalation.

Late Tuesday night, Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, published a message from his official account on the platform X addressing reports that Iran was preparing to attack US forces.

Araghchi rejected the claims, describing them as what he called a “sheer and utter lie.” In his message, he stated:

“The claim that Iran was planning on attacking the U.S. or U.S. Forces, whether preventively or preemptively, is a sheer and utter lie. The sole purpose of that lie is to justify Operation Epic Mistake, a misadventure engineered by Israel and paid for by ordinary Americans.”

In another post on X, the Iranian foreign minister accused US officials of spreading misleading information, saying it was intended to influence financial markets.

“U.S. officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets. It won't protect them from inflationary tsunami they've imposed on Americans. Markets are facing biggest shortfall in HISTORY: bigger than Arab Oil Embargo, Iran's Islamic Revolution and the Kuwait invasion COMBINED.”

The remarks came as tensions escalated following warnings issued by Donald Trump regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on social media, Trump warned Iran of unprecedented military consequences if it mined the vital Gulf waterway, after Tehran vowed that no Gulf oil would pass through the passage.

Trump said he had not received any confirmed reports that Iran had placed mines in the strait but stressed that if such devices had been deployed they must be removed immediately.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

He added that if the mines were removed it would represent “a giant step in the right direction.”

Trump also said the United States could use missiles previously used against alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters to permanently eliminate any boat laying mines in the Gulf waterway.

“They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!” he posted.

The warning followed a report by CNN citing anonymous sources familiar with US intelligence who said Iran had begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a passage through which nearly one fifth of global oil production passes and where maritime traffic has largely halted.

Earlier the same day, the White House said the United States had not escorted any oil tanker through the strait after a social media post from the US energy secretary’s account made that claim but was later deleted.

The exchange of accusations and warnings highlights growing tensions between Tehran and Washington as developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to draw international attention.