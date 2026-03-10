Iraq's Defense Ministry Condemns Hostile Attacks on Air Bases, Warns Authorities Will Respond Decisively

Iraq’s defense ministry condemned drone and missile attacks on two air bases, saying the facilities are sovereign Iraqi sites with no foreign presence and warning that authorities will pursue those responsible.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Ministry of Defense issued a strongly worded statement condemning a series of hostile attacks targeting two Iraqi air bases in recent days, stressing that the facilities are fully sovereign Iraqi military sites and warning that authorities will respond decisively to any threats against them.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense denounced what it described as a series of hostile attacks carried out with drones and missiles against the “Martyr Mohammed Alaa” and “Martyr Ali Faleh” air bases over the past few days.

In its statement, the ministry stressed that the targeted facilities are “purely sovereign Iraqi installations” that fall entirely under the authority of the state and Iraqi law.

The ministry categorically denied the presence of any foreign forces within these bases under any designation.

According to the statement, the military sites host squadrons of fighter jets belonging to the Iraqi Air Force, and their security is overseen by officers and personnel of the Iraqi Army.

The ministry emphasized that any attack against these installations constitutes a direct targeting of the capabilities of the Iraqi people and their military power.

Addressing the response to the attacks, the ministry revealed that defense systems and security forces had successfully thwarted repeated attempts and prevented the assaults from achieving their objectives.

It warned that the authorities “will not stand by as spectators” in the face of such actions, pledging to pursue those involved both judicially and on the ground.

The statement further vowed to respond firmly against anyone attempting to undermine the security of vital installations and the stability of the country.

The ministry concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting Iraq’s national security while expressing hope for the continued safety of the country and its people.