Yazidi Religious Authority Raises Alarm Over Humanitarian Deterioration in Western Kurdistan

The Yazidi religious authority, led by Baba Sheikh, warned of worsening humanitarian conditions and ongoing violence in western Kurdistan, urging international actors to halt hostilities, protect civilians, and safeguard minority rights in Syria.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A deepening humanitarian crisis is unfolding amid escalating violence in western Kurdistan, prompting the Yazidi religious authority, represented by His Eminence Baba Sheikh, Sheikh Ali Sheikh Elyas, to issue a grave warning and appeal to the international community.

In a statement released from Erbil on Wednesday, the Yazidi religious authority expressed profound concern over the deterioration of humanitarian conditions and the continuation of violent acts that threaten the lives, security, and stability of civilians. The statement highlighted the rapidly evolving and dangerous developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, particularly in areas witnessing ongoing conflict between the interim Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The statement said the Yazidi religious authority is following the military escalation with serious concern, stressing that continued violence poses a direct threat to civilian safety and undermines stability across the region.

Calling for urgent international engagement, the authority urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the European Union, the Vatican, the United States, France, Britain, all influential states, and relevant international organizations to assume their legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities. It called on these actors to take immediate and effective measures to stop the hostilities, ensure the protection of civilians, and uphold the principles of international humanitarian law and human rights law.

Baba Sheikh also emphasized the necessity of applying diplomatic pressure on all parties to the conflict to cease the use of violence, refrain from targeting populated areas, and move toward peaceful political solutions through direct dialogue and negotiations. Such steps, the statement said, would contribute to alleviating humanitarian suffering and strengthening the prospects for stability and sustainable peace in Syria.

The statement further underscored the critical importance of ensuring full protection for religious and ethnic minorities in conflict zones, foremost among them Yazidis, Christians, and Muslim Kurds, alongside all other religious and national components. It stressed safeguarding their fundamental rights and preventing any form of violation or targeting, in line with relevant international charters and agreements.

The appeal comes amid ongoing conflict in Syria, particularly in areas of confrontation between the interim Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, where the Yazidi religious authority says humanitarian conditions have sharply deteriorated and violence continues to threaten civilian communities.

Concluding the statement, Baba Sheikh affirmed that respect for religious and ethnic diversity, the promotion of peaceful coexistence, and commitment to comprehensive political solutions are essential foundations for building a secure and stable future for Syria. He called on the international community to intensify efforts to support the peace process, protect civilians, and contribute seriously to ending the conflict in a way that preserves human dignity and safeguards regional and international peace and security.