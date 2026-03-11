Erbil Governor Says Nearly 200 Drones Have Been Launched Toward the City

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said nearly 200 drones have been launched toward the city, adding that all were intercepted by allied defense systems.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nearly 200 drones have been launched toward Erbil since the recent escalation began, according to the governor of the province, who said all of them were intercepted by allied defense systems.

On Wednesday, Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Erbil, told Kurdistan24 that although the exact number is not yet fully confirmed, approximately 200 drones have been directed toward the city so far.

Khoshnaw said that all drones launched toward Erbil were intercepted by allied anti-missile defense systems.

The developments come amid heightened security concerns in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

Earlier, Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, condemned attacks carried out by Iran and militia groups in Iraq, including incidents in the Kurdistan Region.

During a phone call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, Rubio emphasized the need to protect US diplomatic personnel and facilities.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio “reiterated the importance of the Iraqi government taking all possible measures to safeguard U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities.”

Pigott added that Rubio “strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and terrorist militia groups in Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region.”

The continued interception of drones highlights ongoing security challenges facing Erbil as regional tensions remain high.