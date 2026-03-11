Saudi Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State Discuss Iranian Attacks and Regional Security

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Iranian attacks and regional security during a phone call, as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart on Wednesday, discussing continued Iranian attacks and regional security developments amid escalating tensions across the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, held a phone call with Marco Rubio, secretary of state of the United States.

During the conversation, the two ministers discussed the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting Saudi territory and other countries in the region.

They also exchanged views on measures aimed at safeguarding the kingdom’s security and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.

At the same time, the Saudi foreign minister welcomed the decision by the United States to classify the branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organization.

At the conclusion of the call, Prince Faisal reiterated that Saudi Arabia continues to support all efforts aimed at reinforcing stability and development across the region.

The diplomatic exchange comes amid growing tensions related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff, the United States’ special envoy to the Middle East, said American forces destroyed Iran’s three main uranium enrichment and conversion facilities.

Speaking to Fox News, Witkoff said the facilities were located in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

He said the sites represented the central hubs of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

Witkoff also stated that negotiations had taken place prior to the conflict, noting that US President Donald Trump had sought a deal with Iran aimed at preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

According to Witkoff, Iranian officials told US negotiators they possessed 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which he said could reach weapons-grade levels within roughly a week to ten days.

He added that Washington had offered Iran an alternative arrangement allowing a civilian nuclear program without domestic enrichment, including free nuclear fuel supplies and oversight by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

However, he said Iran rejected the proposal and continued its enrichment activities.

The phone call reflects ongoing diplomatic coordination between Riyadh and Washington as regional tensions continue to rise.