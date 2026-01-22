Kurdistan Region Turkmen Parties Voice Concern Over Syria Developments

Joint statement urges dialogue, protection of minority rights, and international pressure to halt military operations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkmen political parties in the Kurdistan Region have expressed deep concern over recent developments in Syria, particularly military operations by Syrian Arab forces targeting Kurdish areas, calling for the protection of the rights of all communities and a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions.

In a joint statement addressed to public opinion, five Turkmen parties warned that the latest events in Syria and western Kurdistan risk further destabilization and harm to the country’s social fabric.

“We are following with serious concern the recent developments in Syria and western Kurdistan, and the attacks carried out by the Syrian army against the indigenous Kurdish component in that country,” the statement said.

The Turkmen parties called on all sides to exercise restraint and emphasized that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation rather than force. They stressed that any political or security settlement must safeguard the freedoms and rights of all components without discrimination.

The statement also affirmed Turkmen support for guaranteeing the full rights of all ethnic and religious groups within Syria’s governing framework.

The parties urged the Syrian authorities to draw lessons from what they described as the successful experience of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, particularly in protecting linguistic and cultural rights and promoting peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

In another appeal, the Turkmen parties called on the international community—especially the United States—to exert pressure on the Syrian government to halt military attacks and to ensure that national and religious rights for all components are enshrined in Syria’s future constitution.

The joint statement was signed by the following parties: the Turkmen Development Party, the Turkmen Democratic Party, the Turkmen Renaissance Party–Kirkuk, the Turkmen National Salvation Party, and the United Turkmen Party.

The recent escalation in northeastern Syria has followed weeks of renewed clashes and military pressure by the Syrian Arab Army against predominantly Kurdish areas and positions held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, known locally as Sharavan.

The confrontations have been concentrated around key towns and strategic corridors in Hasakah and parts of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces, where intermittent fighting, artillery exchanges, and security operations have disrupted already fragile stability.

Kurdish officials and local monitors say the violence has triggered fresh waves of displacement, with thousands of civilians fleeing frontline areas amid shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

Humanitarian agencies have warned that the fighting has further strained overcrowded camps and weakened basic services, including electricity, water, and healthcare, in a region still grappling with the long-term impact of war, economic collapse, and the lingering threat posed by Islamic State cells.

Access constraints and insecurity have hampered aid delivery, raising concerns that the latest escalation could deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis affecting civilians across northeastern Syria.