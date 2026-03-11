Iranian Drone and Missile Barrages Intercepted by Saudi Defenses as US Campaign Intensifies

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted several Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, while the White House reported US strikes on more than 5,000 targets inside Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its forces intercepted several Iranian drones and ballistic missiles targeting locations inside the kingdom, as regional tensions continue to intensify alongside reports of extensive US strikes inside Iran.

Early Wednesday morning, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense said Saudi defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian drones and missiles.

According to the statement, two drones were intercepted in the area of Rub' al Khali after they were directed toward the Shaybah oil field.

At the same time, two additional drones were intercepted in the area of Hafar al-Batin.

The spokesperson also confirmed that a ballistic missile aimed toward the eastern region was intercepted.

In addition, Saudi defenses responded to and destroyed six other ballistic missiles that had been directed toward the Prince Sultan Air Base.

Separately, the White House announced on Tuesday that the United States had carried out strikes against more than 5,000 targets inside Iran.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the White House, said Iranian ballistic missile attacks had decreased by more than 90 percent since the start of the war on February 28.

The developments come amid broader regional tensions following a drone attack that targeted the consulate general of the United Arab Emirates in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as “a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.”

The ministry said the attack caused material damage but no casualties, stressing that targeting diplomatic missions is unacceptable and constitutes “a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.”

The statement did not specify the origin of the drone.

The UAE also called on local authorities in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

The reported interceptions and ongoing military operations highlight rising regional tensions as security incidents and retaliatory actions continue across the Middle East.