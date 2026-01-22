PM Barzani, Kuwaiti Commerce Minister Discuss Expanding Investment and Trade Ties in Davos

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and encouraging greater engagement between the private sectors of the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al Ajeel, on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The meeting focused on ways to further develop bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of investment and trade. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and encouraging greater engagement between the private sectors of the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to creating a favorable environment for investors, underscoring ongoing reforms aimed at boosting economic growth and diversifying sources of income. Minister Al Ajeel, for his part, expressed Kuwait’s interest in expanding commercial ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation with the Kurdistan Region.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait have steadily developed in recent years, with a growing focus on economic and trade cooperation. Kuwaiti companies have shown increasing interest in investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in sectors such as construction, energy, trade, and services.

The KRG has repeatedly emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Gulf countries, viewing Kuwait as a key regional partner due to its economic experience, investment capacity, and longstanding support for stability in Iraq. Meetings on the sidelines of international forums, such as the World Economic Forum, have become an important platform for advancing these relations and opening new channels of cooperation between Erbil and Kuwait.