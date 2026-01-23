SAA Forces Besiege Kobani as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Winter Conditions

Syrian forces have besieged Kobani, cutting off aid, power, and water amid heavy snow. Residents and thousands of displaced people face a disaster as supplies run out.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdish city of Kobani and its surrounding villages have been placed under a tightening siege by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and affiliated armed groups close to the Damascus government, precipitating a severe humanitarian emergency for the local population. According to local sources and monitoring groups, the encirclement has cut off the city from essential supplies and services, leaving residents and displaced persons isolated amidst harsh winter weather and continued military hostilities.

The siege, which has persisted for several days, has effectively severed the city’s connection to the outside world. Mustafa Sheikh Muslim, a lawyer currently residing in Kobani, provided a detailed account of the deteriorating conditions to Kurdistan24 on Friday.

Sheikh Muslim described the situation within the urban center as being at its "worst," noting that the delivery of humanitarian aid is facing significant obstruction despite the critical needs of the populace.

While there has been no formal announcement of an official ban on the entry of goods, the lawyer emphasized that, in practice on the ground, the delivery of any form of assistance into the city is being actively prevented by the encircling forces.

Military operations remained active through Friday morning.

Sheikh Muslim reported that attacks by the Syrian Arab Army on Kobani and its environs continued until noon on Friday, with the sound of heavy weapons fire audible throughout the area.

However, he noted a slight shift in the operational tempo later in the day, indicating that attacks on the eastern front of the city had ceased "to some extent," though the overall security environment remains volatile.

The blockade has resulted in the total collapse of basic public services within the city limits. According to local accounts, there is no electricity or drinking water available to residents.

Furthermore, internet services have been cut, dismantling the population's ability to communicate with the outside world or report on the unfolding crisis in real-time. This information blackout has compounded the sense of isolation as the military noose tightens around the district.

The crisis is exacerbated by severe weather conditions currently affecting the region. Redwan Bezar, a journalist reporting from the ground via a video clip, warned that the city is "completely besieged" while facing heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Bezar highlighted the rapid depletion of critical life-saving supplies, stating that stocks of fuel for heating, medicine for the sick, and baby formula are running out. The convergence of a military blockade and extreme winter weather has created a scenario where the lack of resources poses an immediate threat to life.

Compounding the scarcity of resources is a significant demographic surge within the besieged area.

Reports indicate that the population of Kobani has swollen with the arrival of thousands of Kurdish migrants who had previously been displaced from other conflict zones. These groups, hailing from the "Tal Samen" camp and the areas of Ain Issa, Raqqa, and Girê Spî, have sought refuge in Kobani, only to find themselves trapped within the siege.

The influx of these displaced populations has placed an unsustainable burden on the city's already depleted food and medical reserves, prompting local calls for a global campaign to save the city and facilitate the immediate delivery of food.

Amidst the siege, a convoy of individuals who escaped from "Aqtan" prison managed to reach Kobani.

Sheikh Muslim indicated that despite the adverse weather and heavy snowfall, the escapees were welcomed by residents in front of the city's "Free Woman" statue.

The incident appears to have involved significant violence, as the lawyer noted that, according to unofficial sources, there are "many wounded" among those who were tasked with protecting the prison facility.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has issued a stern warning regarding the developments in Kobani. In a statement addressing the crisis, the Observatory announced that the region faces a "major humanitarian disaster" due to the heavy siege imposed by Syrian government forces and the armed groups aligned with them.

The monitoring group highlighted the dual pressure facing the population: the physical blockade preventing the arrival of basic necessities enforced by Damascus, and what it described as "international silence" regarding the plight of the civilians.

The Observatory warned that the situation and the lives of the people of Kobani are worsening day by day because the population cannot access food or any other essential supplies.

The blockade of the surrounding villages further restricts any potential localized relief networks, leaving the entire district dependent on external intervention that is currently being blocked.

As the siege continues, the combination of military pressure, infrastructure collapse, and the prevention of aid delivery has pushed Kobani to the brink.

With fuel and medicine running low and thousands of additionally displaced persons sheltering in the freezing city, the potential for a catastrophic loss of life increases with each day that the blockade remains in force.