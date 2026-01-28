U.S. Senator Calls President Barzani a Trusted, Longtime Partner of Washington Amid Syria Conflict

U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Rick Scott urged continued support for Kurdish leaders and the SDF, with Coons calling President Masoud Barzani a “trusted and loyal partner.” They warned against U.S. withdrawal as northern Syria remains volatile and stressed protecting allies.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - United States Senators Chris Coons and Rick Scott emphasized the strategic necessity of maintaining robust support for Kurdish leadership and the Syrian Democratic Forces on Wednesday, as the Trump administration navigates a volatile transition in northern Syria and attempts to limit regional influence in Iraq.

In separate interviews with Kurdistan24, the lawmakers framed the protection of Kurdish communities as a vital U.S. interest, echoing a growing bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill that Washington must prevent a humanitarian disaster while integrating regional allies into a new security architecture.

Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat and prominent member of the Foreign Relations Committee, stated that the United States has an obligation to support President Masoud Barzani, whom he described as a "trusted and loyal partner to the United States for many years."

"I think it's important that we continue to engage with and support Barzani. He has been a trusted and loyal partner to the United States for many years. And this is something I am discussing with other senators on the Foreign Relations Committee," Senator Coons told Kurdistan24.

Addressing the recent advances of the Syrian Arab Army into Kurdish regions, Senator Coons warned against a policy of American withdrawal that would leave the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) vulnerable.

"We need to not step aside and allow the Syrian armed forces to advance," Senator Coons told Kurdistan24. "We instead need to support the Syrian Democratic Forces. It's important that the Trump administration stand up for our partners and allies in northeastern Syria."

He noted that the SDF has "served alongside Americans" and "fought for freedom," asserting that it is critical not to abandon them during this "essential moment." He expressed hope that President Donald Trump and administration leadership would recognize that Kurdish allies in the region "need and deserve our support."

Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, focused his remarks on the broader regional objective of preventing further combat and death through established diplomatic relations.

"Well, what we've got to do is we've got to... the best thing is we... if we could prevent any of the fighting and any of the death, that's the best... that's the best thing," he told Kurdistan24.

"You know, we've got to work through... we're gonna work through the relations United States has over there and do everything that we can to prevent it. And then, to the extent you can, you've got to support the people that are fighting for freedom," the Republican Senator added.

While expressing support for Western Kurdistan, Senator Scott also shared remarks on Iraq with Kurdistan24, emphasizing that the country should never fall under regional influence. “We have to continue to support efforts to let the people of Iraq choose their own form of government,” he said. He concluded by wishing the Kurdish people “the best of luck.”

The remarks from Capitol Hill coincide with a high-stakes diplomatic effort to stabilize northern Syria following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024.

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the transitional government in Damascus, led by Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, recently reached an understanding to halt hostilities in Hasakah and Kobani. This arrangement, which falls under the framework of a December 18 agreement, is currently being monitored by the United States and France.

The diplomatic movement gained further traction on Saturday when both the Syrian government and Kurdish forces agreed to a 15-day extension of the ceasefire.

The Syrian Defense Ministry stated that the extension aims to facilitate a U.S.-led operation to transfer approximately 7,000 Islamic State (ISIS) detainees from SDF-run prisons to secure facilities in Iraqi territory. Washington has publicly praised the Iraqi government for its role in this transfer, which U.S. officials view as essential to preventing an extremist resurgence.

However, the political and security gains remain fragile. In a recent telephone call with President al-Sharaa, President Trump expressed support for a "new Syria" and endorsed the integration of the SDF into Syrian state institutions.

While al-Sharaa reaffirmed his commitment to national sovereignty and counterterrorism, reports of ceasefire violations on the ground continue to surface. The Syrian Democratic Forces recently reported that Damascus-affiliated groups utilized three suicide drones to strike the village of Qeri, causing material damage.

The humanitarian situation in Kobani remains particularly acute. The city has been under siege for more than a week, with reports of severe shortages of food, water, and electricity. Despite the extension of the ceasefire, local authorities in Kobani stated that Damascus-affiliated forces positioned on the southern front have breached the agreement.

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) announced that a child in Kobani died on Jan. 24 due to a lack of medical oxygen, highlighting the collapse of basic services. Within a 24-hour period, the total number of children who died from cold exposure and medical shortages across Western Kurdistan rose to six.

International observers have voiced alarm over the human cost of the continued pressure on Kurdish areas. European MP Evin Inger and Norwegian MP Mani Hussaini recently criticized the "political silence" of NATO and the European Union, suggesting that Turkey’s membership in the alliance has hampered a decisive response.

Hussaini characterized the developments in Rojava as "genocide," reminding the international community that more than 20,000 Kurds were martyred in the fight to defend European security against ISIS.

The calls from Senators Coons and Scott align with a broader legislative push in Washington led by Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator Graham recently commended the Trump administration’s efforts to curb violence but warned that any renewed "bloodbath" in the northeast would trigger a strong congressional response. Senator Graham is reportedly preparing to introduce the "Save the Kurds Act," which would impose "crippling sanctions" on any government or armed group that targets Kurdish forces.

While President al-Sharaa has issued assurances that Kurdish rights will be constitutionally protected—noting the recognition of the Kurdish language and the national observation of Newroz—recent human rights reports have challenged this narrative.

A report by Syrians for Truth and Justice documented systematic violations of property rights in the Afrin region, including the seizure of homes and the destruction of agricultural land by factions of the Syrian National Army. The report detailed cases of arbitrary detention and extortion, suggesting a "climate of impunity" exists despite official promises of equal citizenship.

United Nations agencies have begun delivering limited aid to Kobani through newly opened humanitarian corridors, a move welcomed by UK Special Representative Ann Snow. However, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned that life-saving aid must be paired with dignity and long-term political solutions.

Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, emphasized that the opening of these corridors is only an initial step toward preventing a wider humanitarian disaster.

As the 15-day ceasefire proceeds, the focus of the U.S. legislature remains on ensuring that the SDF—Washington’s primary partner in the 2019 defeat of the ISIS caliphate—is not marginalized or discarded in the transition.

Senator Coons reiterated that the "original purpose of the SDF" must be honored, even as Damascus moves to reclaim state authority. For the lawmakers, the stability of the Middle East hinges on whether the Trump administration can balance its support for a "New Syria" with its commitment to the reliable allies who led the ground war against terrorism.