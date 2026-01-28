SDF's Media Chief: Diplomacy with Damascus is Path, But Failure Will Mean No Retreat

Farhad Shami said SDF talks with Damascus are under international supervision, warning that failure of diplomacy would leave no room for retreat, as the UN reports over 170,000 displaced in northeastern Syria.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against a backdrop of intensified negotiations and deepening humanitarian strain, the media chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared that diplomacy remains the preferred path, but warned that failure would leave no room for retreat.

On Wednesday, Farhad Shami, Director of the SDF Media Center, made the remarks in a special interview with Ronahi TV, addressing ongoing talks with Damascus, the Kurdish public stance, and the trajectory of the current phase.

Shami said that negotiations with the Syrian government are being conducted in Damascus under international supervision, stressing that outcomes will be announced to the public in due course.

“The position of the Kurdish people in Rojava, Kurdistan, and Europe will change the course of this phase,” Shami said.

“If diplomacy does not succeed, we will not take a single step backward,” he added.

He further warned that any renewed military assault would be met with force. “If the enemy resumes its attacks, we will fight it and take major steps forward,” Shami stated.

Describing the struggle as ongoing, he said: “This struggle will be crowned with victory, and our people must trust that.”

Shami also urged the Kurdish public to remain vigilant, cautioning against manipulation. “We call on our people not to become a tool in the hands of the enemy, its media, or its policies,” he said.

Reiterating the role of public mobilization, Shami called on Kurds across Rojava, Kurdistan, and Europe to maintain their presence in public squares and support what he described as resistance efforts. “The position of our people is what will change these policies and allow us to pass safely into the next stage,” he said.

The statements come amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria. On Wednesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that more than 170,000 people have been displaced due to recent tensions and instability in the region.

According to the report, since Jan. 6, widespread displacement has followed renewed fighting and clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Arab Army across the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasakah.

The United Nations also issued a warning regarding the humanitarian conditions in Kobani, stating that the situation in the city has become extremely severe. The report cited the continuation of a siege and the disruption of essential services, including electricity, water, and internet connections, which have significantly worsened living conditions for residents.

Regarding humanitarian response efforts, the United Nations said its teams continue to deliver aid to those affected. Since the beginning of the month, assistance including mattresses, blankets, and heating materials has been provided to nearly 450,000 people, while food and specialized supplies have been delivered to 1,500 children.

As talks in Damascus proceed under international oversight, SDF leadership has drawn a clear line between diplomacy and confrontation, underscoring that the direction of the next phase hinges on both political outcomes and the stance of the public.