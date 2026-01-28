Over 170,000 Displaced Across Syria as UN Delivers Emergency Aid

In a statement posted on X, OCHA said displacement sites are overcrowded and struggling to cope with the growing number of people in need.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – More than 170,000 people have been displaced across several parts of Syria since Jan. 6, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday, warning that humanitarian needs are rapidly increasing.

In a statement posted on X, OCHA said displacement sites are overcrowded and struggling to cope with the growing number of people in need. Humanitarian organizations are providing emergency assistance, including food, blankets, and winter clothing, as families face harsh conditions.

The warning comes as the United Nations welcomed the start of humanitarian aid deliveries to the city of Kobani, describing the move as a critical step toward easing civilian suffering in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said the UN was pleased with the initiation of aid deliveries to Kobani, stressing the organization’s commitment to alleviating civilian suffering and ensuring access to basic necessities.

Haq described the opening of the humanitarian corridors and the arrival of assistance as “crucial and important steps,” particularly as Kobani has faced severe humanitarian pressure in recent days due to siege conditions and military clashes. He noted that the first convoys carrying food and medical supplies followed diplomatic efforts and international pressure.

The UN has repeatedly called for sustained humanitarian access across Syria, warning that continued displacement and limited resources are placing immense strain on both civilians and aid operations.