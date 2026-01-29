Barzani Charity Foundation Sends Over 200 Aid Convoys to Besieged Kurdish Cities in Western Kurdistan

The Barzani Charity Foundation says it sent 206 aid convoys to Western Kurdistan, assisting thousands of families and schools, as Kobani faces severe shortages, a blood crisis, and mounting humanitarian risks.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As Kobani remains under siege and faces a deepening humanitarian and health emergency, the Barzani Charity Foundation announced it has delivered two hundred and six aid convoys to Western Kurdistan, benefiting thousands of families, schools, and public institutions.

In its fifth official report, the Barzani Charity Foundation released comprehensive statistics detailing its humanitarian activities in Western Kurdistan, covering the period from the first day of launching its relief operations until midnight on Jan. 28.

According to the report, the Barzani Charity Foundation dispatched a total of 206 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Western Kurdistan. The operations involved 418 workers and staff members who participated directly in the delivery and distribution process.

The foundation stated that 6,609 families benefited from its assistance, while aid also reached 150 schools across the region.

Fuel distribution

The report said the foundation distributed 198,657 liters of fuel to civilians and institutions. Of this total, 5,969 families received fuel assistance, while 169 schools were supplied with fuel. In addition, nine mosques benefited from fuel support.

Hot meal programs

As part of its hot meal initiative, the foundation prepared and distributed 19,979 hot meals. The meals reached fifty-two schools and three mosques, according to the report.

Medical and health teams

Medical and health teams affiliated with the Barzani Charity Foundation provided services to 3,160 beneficiaries. During the same period, forty-one schools were visited by medical teams to address health-related needs.

The foundation said it considers these efforts a humanitarian and national duty and affirmed that it will continue delivering aid through charitable channels to displaced people and those affected across Western Kurdistan.

The humanitarian assistance comes as Kobani faces a severe siege marked by shortages of food, electricity, water, and medical supplies, posing a direct threat to the lives of thousands of residents.

Kurdistan24 monitoring from inside Kobani indicates a deepening blood shortage crisis, despite repeated appeals for blood donations. According to available information, only around one hundred people have donated blood so far.

Health workers in the city said fear among residents, food shortages, and physical weakness have reduced the ability of people to donate blood. As a result, hospitals and medical centers are struggling to treat the growing number of wounded patients.

Salam Haji, a nurse in Kobani, said to Kurdistan24: “Despite repeated appeals, so far only about one hundred people have donated blood. The amount of blood collected is very small, and due to the large number of wounded, it is insufficient.”

Izzeddin Mustafa, a resident of the city, also highlighted the hardships faced by civilians as a result of the siege.

According to health officials in Kobani, the continued siege, ongoing attacks, and the lack of medical equipment and supplies have pushed the city’s health sector to its weakest level. Hospitals and medical centers are barely able to receive patients and wounded individuals.

Warnings have been issued that if the situation continues without urgent humanitarian assistance, hospitals could shut down entirely, leading to a large-scale humanitarian disaster.

As Kobani confronts mounting medical and humanitarian dangers, the Barzani Charity Foundation’s report underscores the scale of ongoing relief efforts amid warnings that without urgent aid, the city faces an escalating human catastrophe.