UN Welcomes Start of Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Kobani

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations has welcomed the start of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Syrian city of Kobani, describing the move as a critical step toward easing civilian suffering amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in Western Kurdistan.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said the organization was pleased with the initiation of the aid delivery process to Kobani. He emphasized that the UN values all efforts aimed at alleviating civilian suffering and ensuring access to basic necessities for people affected by conflict.

Haq stressed that the opening of humanitarian corridors and the delivery of assistance to Kobani are “crucial and important steps,” particularly as the city has faced severe humanitarian pressure in recent days due to siege conditions and military clashes. He noted that the arrival of the first convoys carrying food and medical supplies followed diplomatic efforts and pressure from the international community.

The renewed humanitarian focus on Kobani comes as the city marks the anniversary of its historic resistance against ISIS. The Battle of Kobani began on Sept. 13, 2014, and lasted 134 days, culminating in the city’s full liberation on Jan. 26, 2015. The defense was initially led by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), who held their ground against ISIS despite limited weaponry.

A turning point in the battle came with the deployment of Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces, authorized by the Kurdistan Region Parliament and directed by President Masoud Barzani. The Peshmerga reached Kobani on Oct. 30, 2014, transiting through Turkish territory in a rare logistical arrangement that proved decisive in strengthening the city’s defenses.

The combined efforts of Kurdish forces on the ground, alongside sustained airstrikes by the international coalition, ultimately expelled ISIS from Kobani—marking the first major territorial defeat suffered by the extremist group after declaring its so-called “caliphate” in 2014.

Beyond its military significance, the victory in Kobani laid the foundation for continued cooperation between Kurdish forces and the international coalition, contributing to later successes against ISIS in cities such as Raqqa and Manbij.

Haq reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue supporting humanitarian operations to prevent further deterioration of conditions in Kobani and to avert a potential humanitarian disaster threatening hundreds of thousands of civilians in northern Syria.