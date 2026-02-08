Kobani Nearing Catastrophe: Watchdog Warns of Severe Water, Food, and Medical Shortages

SOHR warns Kobani is nearing a collapse in water and food supplies, with hospitals overwhelmed and mass displacement straining services, even as officials deny a siege and outline the next phase of the Syrian government–SDF agreement.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As political agreements move from conference halls to checkpoints, Kobani is facing a reality measured not in statements, but in empty water containers, scarce food, and overwhelmed hospitals, according to a warning issued by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), in a statement sent to Kurdistan24, said the humanitarian situation in Kobani has deteriorated to a dangerous level, warning that the city is close to running out of water and food.

According to the statement, Kobani no longer has the capacity to absorb the massive wave of displaced people who have arrived, leaving the city unable to secure basic needs for residents and displaced families alike. SOHR warned of an impending health and humanitarian disaster.

Citing local sources and eyewitnesses, SOHR said thousands of displaced people in Kobani are living under extremely harsh conditions, suffering from shortages of food, drinking water, and medicine. At the same time, the spread of disease has increased significantly, particularly among children, due to the lack of infant formula and basic medical supplies.

Residents and displaced families are relying on well water because of the absence of safe water sources. Medical and field reports indicate that this water is contaminated due to mixing with sewage, leading to cases of mass poisoning.

Medical staff said Kobani’s public hospital is receiving more than 500 poisoning cases daily, most of them women and children. Patients are suffering from vomiting, diarrhea, and severe abdominal pain. Health sources warned that continued use of contaminated water could push the health situation beyond control.

SOHR added that a large number of hospitals and health centers in Kobani have gone out of service. The lack of diesel fuel to operate generators has directly affected operating rooms and intensive care units, forcing the suspension of many medical services.

Health facilities are also facing shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies, including anesthetics and antibiotics. This has forced medical workers to postpone or cancel many surgeries, placing patients’ lives at risk, particularly those with chronic illnesses.

The observatory further warned that the closure of crossings to Kobani could lead to a severe food security crisis.

Kobani is also facing a massive influx of displaced people, with tens of thousands arriving from more than 200 villages in a short period, in addition to displaced families from the Tal Semen camp and thousands from the cities of Tabqa and Raqqa. This large wave has placed enormous pressure on the city’s infrastructure and basic services, including water, electricity, health care, and education.

In a press conference in Hasakah, Marwan Ali, the newly appointed Director of Hasakah Security, outlined what he described as the next phase of implementing the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Ali said the focus is now on “consolidating the terms [of the agreement],” adding that the coming stage will involve implementing the remaining articles. He said: “This includes taking over the Qamishli police outposts and the Rmelan oil fields, as well as the withdrawal of forces from both sides to their respective barracks. This is intended to mitigate or eliminate flashpoints and areas of tension between the two parties, in order to finally resolve this crisis, God willing.”

When asked whether an official mandate had been issued by him to the Governor of al-Hasakah, Noureddeen Issa, Ali rejected the premise of the question. “It is not within my jurisdiction to issue official mandates. Do you mean he mandated me?” he said. After the journalist clarified whether Issa had officially become governor, Ali replied: “Of course, he is the Governor. He was appointed by the President, not by the Commander of Internal Security. Your question is somewhat misplaced.”

Responding to concerns over reported military mobilizations in Tal Brak, Tal Hamis south of Hasakah, Ali said he had observed no such movements. “I am currently in the Ash-Shaddadi area, and there is absolutely no sign of these mobilizations you are referring to,” he said. He added that his visit to the governor, accompanied by Siamand, reflected a positive atmosphere. “God willing, in the coming days, you will see positive developments.”

A female journalist challenged Ali on the situation in Kobani, citing a lack of aid, electricity, water, and internet. Ali denied the existence of a siege. After the journalist insisted, another reporter intervened, calling for one question at a time. Ali then said: “The issue of Kobani is linked to the situation in Qamishli and al-Hasakah; it is a single issue. Forces have entered the Ash-Shuyukh area, and soon security forces will enter Kobani. Just as the withdrawal of forces will happen here, forces will also withdraw from Kobani. It is not just about the arrival of aid; it is about the restoration of normalcy to the entire region.”

On the issue of displaced persons from Ras al-Ayn (Sere Kaniye), Afrin, and Tal Abyad, Ali said discussions were ongoing. “There are camps on both sides, and there are people in al-Hasakah who have moved elsewhere or are in camps,” he said. He urged de-escalation of rhetoric surrounding the displaced. He added that once logistical and technical matters are finalized, including vacating homes, “those who were displaced from here, whether owners or current occupants, will see these properties vacated by both sides in accordance with the Agreement.”

Asked about integrating the Asayish forces into the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ali responded: “That matter is well underway.”

As officials speak of phased agreements and restored normalcy, humanitarian groups warn that time is running out for Kobani’s residents, where survival is now defined by access to water, food, and basic care.