President Masoud Barzani Thanks Kurdistan Citizens for Aid Efforts to Support Western Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kurdistan for their swift and generous response in collecting aid for the residents of Western Kurdistan (Rojava). In a message released on Wednesday, Barzani praised the citizens’ historic and compassionate stance, describing it as a source of pride.

Barzani singled out the Barzani Charity Foundation, along with numerous organizations, parties, community figures, and media outlets, for their pivotal role in mobilizing aid and essential supplies.

“They have performed a national and patriotic duty in the best possible way,” Barzani said, emphasizing that these efforts will strengthen both patriotic sentiment and national awareness across Kurdistan.

Barzani noted that the initiative reaffirms the Kurdish people’s long-standing tradition of mutual support and solidarity.

“The beloved people of Kurdistan have once again reaffirmed the truth to the entire world that the people of Kurdistan share in each other's joys and sorrows and stand as a support and refuge for one another,” he concluded.

The message underscores Kurdistan’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and highlights the enduring social and cultural bonds between Kurds in different territories.

President Barzani’s Official Message in Full:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

I would like to express my deep gratitude to all the beloved citizens of Kurdistan for their sincere response in collecting aid and assistance for our brothers and sisters in Western Kurdistan. This stance of theirs is historic and a source of pride and appreciation.

I also extend my special thanks and appreciation to the Barzani Charity Foundation and all those organizations, parties, personalities, and media outlets that played a role in gathering aid and necessities for our brothers and sisters in Rojava; I highly value their efforts and hard work.

They have performed a national and patriotic duty in the best possible way. Undoubtedly, this stance will have a lasting impact on strengthening patriotic sentiment and national awareness.

The beloved people of Kurdistan have once again reaffirmed the truth to the entire world that the people of Kurdistan share in each other's joys and sorrows and stand as a support and refuge for one another.

Masoud Barzani

February 4, 2026