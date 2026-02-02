BCF Reports Major Relief Effort for Displaced Families in Western Kurdistan

According to the report, as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, BCF had successfully delivered a convoy of 314 aid trucks to various areas across Western Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has released its ninth report detailing its ongoing humanitarian operations in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), highlighting a large-scale aid effort to support displaced families.

According to the report, as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, BCF had successfully delivered a convoy of 314 aid trucks to various areas across Western Kurdistan. The assistance targeted schools and mosques currently sheltering refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As part of its emergency response, BCF teams prepared and distributed 51,141 hot meals to IDPs housed in 241 schools and 15 mosques. To help families cope with winter conditions, the foundation also supplied 325,582 liters of diesel fuel to 8,908 families across 234 schools and 12 mosques.

In addition, 8,899 families received further assistance, including essential household items and winter clothing.

The report also highlighted the foundation’s health services, noting that BCF medical teams operated in 65 schools, providing medical examinations and treatment to 4,854 individuals.

This extensive humanitarian operation is being carried out by 630 employees and workers, underscoring BCF’s continued commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Western Kurdistan.

Founded in 2005 in Erbil, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization. It operates under the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” and holds official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, as well as international recognition, including consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

BCF officials say the ongoing campaign reflects the foundation’s long-standing humanitarian mission and the deep sense of solidarity between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan during times of crisis.