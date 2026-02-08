Syrian Government Delegation Arrives in Qamishlo to Prepare for Airport Reopening

The delegation is headed by Marwan Ali, head of security in Hasakah province, and includes technical and security officials tasked with preparing the airport for reopening.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A Syrian government delegation arrived at Qamishlo International Airport on Sunday as part of efforts to resume civilian flights and formally reintegrate the facility under the authority of Damascus’ General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The delegation is headed by Marwan Ali, head of security in Hasakah province, and includes technical and security officials tasked with preparing the airport for reopening. The team is currently working to meet the administrative, technical, and security requirements necessary to restore full civilian operations.

Qamishlo International Airport is one of the most important aviation hubs in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, civilian activity at the airport has declined sharply, with the facility largely restricted to military use and limited local flights within Hasakah province.

The move comes amid the phased implementation of a fourteen-point agreement between the new Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), aimed at stabilizing Hasakah province and normalizing administrative and security conditions. Two phases of the agreement have already been implemented, with all measures expected to be completed within one month.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Akram Saleh reported that the situation in Hasakah remains stable. In the first phase of the agreement, forces entered Qamishlo, while the second phase involved the withdrawal of Syrian government-affiliated forces from within the city to designated locations in line with the deal.

Under the agreement, the SDF will maintain its presence within three brigades in Kobani and Hasakah, particularly in Mount Kawkab, the ministerial complex area, Tal Baytar—previously hosting US forces—and Mount Abdulaziz.

On the administrative front, newly appointed Kurdish governor Noureddin Issa formally assumed office, exercising full authority to manage the province’s affairs. This development coincided with the coordinated deployment of internal security units affiliated with Syria’s Interior Ministry into Hasakah.

An SDF-affiliated internal security official confirmed that the deployment was carried out smoothly and based on prior coordination, stressing that the step aims to unify security efforts and reinforce stability without tensions between the two sides.

The Syrian Arab Army’s Operations Command said these steps form part of the initial field implementation of the agreement, which includes withdrawing forces from civilian areas, reopening roads, removing barriers, coordinating demining operations, and accelerating integration efforts.