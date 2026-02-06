Iraqi Forces Strike ISIS in Two Provinces, Killing Six Militants Including Senior Leaders

Four ISIS militants were killed in an airstrike in Nineveh, while two senior ISIS operatives detonated themselves during a security operation in Anbar on Feb. 6, 2026, Iraqi authorities said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a counterterrorism operation across western and northern Iraq, security forces dismantled ISIS hideouts in Nineveh and confronted senior operatives in Anbar, marking a new phase in efforts to eliminate the group’s remaining desert cells.

On Friday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced the killing of four ISIS militants following a targeted airstrike near the border of Nineveh province.

In a statement issued by the Security Media Cell, the command said the strike was carried out based on precise intelligence and several days of aerial surveillance conducted by Military Intelligence. Fighter jets launched a focused attack on two terrorist hideouts in western Nineveh.

According to the statement, the strike targeted an area near the district of Hatra, located on the border between Nineveh and Salahaddin provinces.

The command said that as a result of the operation, four terrorists were killed, a concealed vehicle was destroyed, and a large quantity of logistical equipment, weapons, explosives, and technical devices inside the hideouts was completely eliminated.

The statement added that the operation falls within the ongoing efforts of the security forces to pursue ISIS remnants in desert areas and to cut off the group’s terrorist supply lines used as hidden safe havens.

On the same day, Iraq’s National Security Service revealed details of a separate intelligence operation in Anbar province, where a senior ISIS security official and his aide detonated themselves after being surrounded by security forces.

The service announced that during a security operation on Friday, two senior ISIS leaders blew themselves up.

Arshad Hakim, spokesperson for the National Security Service, said in a statement that NSS units in Anbar, relying on precise intelligence, identified the location of the ISIS security official and his assistant.

He explained that when security forces surrounded the site, the two terrorists chose the path of suicide and detonated themselves.

According to field information, the incident occurred in the Khaseem area,Al-Qaim district, in western Anbar province.

The terrorists were wearing explosive belts and detonated themselves while security forces were attempting to arrest them, leaving two members of the security forces wounded.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said the Nineveh airstrike was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate ISIS remnants in desert areas and to end the group’s logistical networks operating from hidden locations.

With air power and intelligence operations converging across multiple provinces, Iraqi forces continue pressing forward against the last active ISIS cells.