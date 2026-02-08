SDF, Damascus Hold Talks on Transferring Control of Strategic Qamishlo Airport

Damascus and the SDF held talks in Hasakah on Sunday, to discuss mechanisms for transferring Qamishlo Airport administration to the Syrian government under their agreement.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Behind closed doors in Hasakah province, Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) moved to translate their agreement into action, opening formal talks on the future of Qamishlo Airport and its transfer back to Syrian state administration.

The meeting was held on Sunday, between a high-level delegation from Syria’s Ministry of Interior and officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian delegation was headed by Marwan Ali, commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah province, and included Ahmed al-Ahmad, director of the Administration of Airport and Border Security.

According to a statement by Syria’s Ministry of Interior, the main subject of the meeting was to discuss the mechanisms for handing over the administration of Qamishlo Airport in Hasakah province to the Syrian government.

The ministry described the step as a practical continuation of the clauses previously signed within the framework of the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.

For his part, Omar Hasri, head of Syria’s General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, revealed details of the handover process in a statement, describing the move as a “sovereign and developmental” step.

Hasri said the handover carries strategic importance in linking the northeastern regions of Syria to the national civil aviation system.

“Our goal is to unify airspace and airport management within a single institutional framework, which is a key factor in raising the level of air safety,” he said.

He further stressed that the full operation of Qamishlo Airport under central administration will play an effective role in supporting economic development and improving service standards for residents of the area.

The talks come within the framework of implementing the provisions of the agreement signed between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The delegation is expected to immediately begin technical and administrative procedures to take over, supervise, and operate all airport facilities in line with national standards.