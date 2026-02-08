President Barzani, U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack Discuss Syria, Regional Stability in Phone Call

President Barzani also expressed his appreciation for the United States’ engagement in the region and stressed the importance of preserving the long-standing alliance between the people of Kurdistan and the United States.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani held a phone conversation on Sunday with Tom Barrack, President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria and the United States Ambassador to Turkey, to discuss the political situation in the region and recent developments in Syria.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the two sides exchanged views on the broader regional political climate and the latest changes unfolding in Syria. Both emphasized the need to continue all necessary efforts and measures to prevent chaos, instability, and conflict, while working to ensure peace and stability across the region.

The statement added that President Barzani and the U.S. envoy commended one another’s roles and contributions to promoting stability and fostering peace.

During the call, President Barzani also expressed his appreciation for the United States’ engagement in the region and stressed the importance of preserving the long-standing alliance between the people of Kurdistan and the United States.