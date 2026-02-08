DEM Party Co-Chair: Developments in Syria Have Profound Impact on Kurdish Unity and Türkiye's Peace Process

Tuncer Bakırhan said events in Western Kurdistan have strengthened Kurdish unity and called for recognition of Kurdish identity and a democratic peace framework in Türkiye.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As regional fault lines continue to reshape political realities, the reverberations of recent developments in Western Kurdistan have reached far beyond borders, deepening a shared sense of identity among Kurds and reframing the debate on peace and democracy in Türkiye.

On Sunday, Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said that recent events in Western Kurdistan have had a profound impact on strengthening Kurdish national sentiment and unity across different segments of the Kurdish people.

Speaking in a statement, Bakırhan said the latest geopolitical developments in Syria and Western Kurdistan have become a key factor in reinforcing national consciousness and the spirit of solidarity among Kurds.

He clarified that the core demand of the Kurdish people is the entrenchment of the principles of equality and justice. Bakırhan stressed that the state must formally recognize Kurdish national identity and cultural and intellectual rights as a fundamental condition for peaceful coexistence.

Referring to recent political initiatives inside Türkiye, Bakırhan described the latest calls and messages by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the MHP, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “positive.”

He tied potential solutions to the broader regional context, saying: “If the situation in Syria moves toward stability, it will undoubtedly have a positive and direct impact on the peace process and the resolution of issues inside Türkiye.”

In another part of his remarks, Bakırhan praised the stance of Özgür Özel, leader of the CHP, during the unrest, describing it as “very positive.”

Bakırhan also criticized the terminology being used to describe the peace process, saying: “We cannot accept calling this phase ‘terror-free Türkiye,’ because this is a security term. We want the name of the process to be ‘democratic Türkiye,’ which reflects openness and freedom.”

Against a backdrop of shifting regional dynamics, a delegation from the DEM Party met with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu to place Western Kurdistan and Türkiye’s internal peace process at the center of renewed political dialogue.

The delegation, composed of co-chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, and Sezai Temelli, deputy head of the party’s parliamentary group, discussed the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government, humanitarian access to Kobani through the Mürşitpınar border crossing, and the peace process in Türkiye.

Hatimoğulları said: “The Jan. 30 agreement between the SDF and Damascus is an important step toward democratic unity in Syria. For this agreement to succeed, Türkiye must play a positive role and open the Mürşitpınar border crossing to Kobani for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Authorities must, without delay and without waiting for external developments, prepare a joint report and take legal steps. The Peace Commission must also define its own roadmap independently and separately from developments in Syria.”

Ahmet Davutoğlu called on Turkish intellectuals to approach developments in Syria with awareness, describing the current understanding as a ‘Syrian agreement.’ He noted that when border crossings are handed to the Syrian government, Türkiye must also open its gates.

Mustafa Bilici, a Future Party parliamentarian, said: “After fourteen years of war, displacement, and poverty, Syria now has hope for a permanent agreement. The DEM Party delegation visited us and called for the reopening of the Nusaybin and Mürşitpınar crossings for the passage of humanitarian aid. Our hope is that all peoples in Syria, especially Kurds, will achieve their constitutional rights. Since democratic steps in Türkiye have a direct impact on Kurds in Iraq and Syria, this process must move forward swiftly and wisely.”

Following recent attacks on Western Kurdistan, the DEM Party delegation launched a series of visits to political parties, including the CHP, DEVA, and the Felicity Party, to discuss the latest regional developments.

Linking regional shifts to domestic change, Bakırhan said the path toward a democratic Türkiye is inseparable from recognizing Kurdish identity and advancing justice as the foundation for lasting peace.