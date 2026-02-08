Barzani Charity Reports Widespread Humanitarian Aid in Western Kurdistan

Thousands of families benefit from fuel, hot meals, and health services as employment opportunities expand.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) on Monday released detailed figures outlining its humanitarian activities in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), highlighting a broad program of assistance that includes fuel distribution, hot meals, health services, and employment support.

According to the report, from the first day of operations in Western Kurdistan until Feb. 8, 367 aid convoys reached the region, delivering essential assistance to thousands of displaced and vulnerable residents.

The charity’s efforts have provided 89,670 hot meals to Kurdish families, while 15,195 households benefited from various forms of assistance, including food parcels, winter supplies, and hygiene kits.

In addition, the foundation distributed 332,492 liters of fuel to 9,064 families, helping them meet heating and cooking needs during the harsh winter months. Health services were also extended to 7,952 individuals, covering medical check-ups, basic treatment, and emergency care.

The foundation reported that its humanitarian projects have created 906 temporary employment opportunities, offering work and income to residents in need while supporting ongoing aid delivery.

Western Kurdistan, the predominantly Kurdish region in northern Syria, has faced years of conflict, displacement, and economic disruption. The combination of the recent fighting between the Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the decades-long Syrian civil war has left many families struggling with food insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and fuel shortages during harsh winters.

International organizations and local NGOs have continuously emphasized the importance of sustained humanitarian support in the area. In recent years, Kurdish-led initiatives, including those by the BCF, have played a critical role in stabilizing local communities, providing essential services, and addressing both immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts.

The BCF, established to provide humanitarian aid and development support across Kurdish regions, has focused on assisting displaced populations, low-income families, and vulnerable communities affected by conflict. Its programs typically combine food aid, fuel distribution, medical services, and job creation to address both survival and resilience.

Observers note that such coordinated humanitarian interventions are particularly significant in Western Kurdistn where state infrastructure remains limited and international support can be sporadic. By combining direct aid with temporary employment opportunities, the foundation not only alleviates immediate hardships but also strengthens community self-reliance and local economic activity.

With ongoing assistance and expanded outreach, the Barzani Charity Foundation continues to serve as a major source of relief and hope for thousands of families across Western Kurdistan, underscoring the importance of organized humanitarian efforts in conflict-affected regions.