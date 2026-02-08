Kurdistan PM Barzani Congratulates Kurdish-Origin Politician on Dutch Appointment

Prime Minister Barzani Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties and Ongoing Cooperation with the Netherlands.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday took to X to congratulate Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

“I warmly congratulate @DilanYesilgoz on assuming the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the Netherlands. We value our relations with the Netherlands and look forward to our continued cooperation,” Barzani wrote.

The appointment of Yesilgöz, a Kurdish-origin politician from northern Kurdistan, has been widely described as historic and highly symbolic for Kurdish communities across Europe. It represents a rare instance of a Kurdish woman rising to one of the highest decision-making positions in a European Union member state, signaling both personal achievement and broader recognition of Kurdish identity in global politics.

Yesilgöz, whose family hails from Dersim, has maintained a visible profile on Kurdish issues throughout her career. She has repeatedly called for the protection of Kurdish regions during periods of military escalation, condemned attacks targeting Kurdish communities, and urged the international community to uphold its responsibility to safeguard civilian lives.

Observers note that her new role gives the Kurdish diaspora a direct voice in European defense and security decision-making.

On February 5, Yesilgöz confirmed her appointment on X, describing the role as “a great honor and a privilege” and pledging to focus on building a strong and secure Netherlands.

“In the coming period, I look forward to building a country that stands strong on its own two feet, can protect itself against the threats of today and tomorrow, and to being responsible for the men and women who defend our country and our freedom every day,” she wrote.

Her ascent to one of the highest offices in Dutch politics comes amid growing recognition of Kurdish contributions to global security. Yesilgöz has consistently highlighted the role Kurdish forces played on the frontline against ISIS, stressing that their sacrifices should be supported by the international community.

The milestone also reinforces the long-standing ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands. In May 2022, Yesilgöz visited Erbil and met with Prime Minister Barzani, discussing cooperation in justice, rule of law, and institutional capacity-building, as well as the importance of supporting survivors of ISIS crimes.

Both leaders emphasized accountability for perpetrators and the provision of aid to improve living conditions for affected communities.

Political analysts note that Yesilgöz’s appointment may strengthen bilateral coordination between the Netherlands and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of security, defense, and post-conflict recovery, while also providing symbolic encouragement to Kurdish communities throughout Europe.

The development is being closely watched not only in Europe but also within Kurdish political circles, reflecting a broader shift in representation and influence for Kurds within Western political and security institutions.