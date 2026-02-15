US Consul General Hosts Peshmerga English Course Graduates in Erbil

Consulate Engagement Highlights Long-Term Institutional Cooperation and Security Reform Efforts

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The US Consulate General Erbil announced on Monday that Consul General Wendy Green hosted graduates of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs’ English Language Basic Course, underscoring continued security and institutional cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement published on the consulate’s official Facebook page, the event brought together graduates of the program, which is implemented in partnership with the U.S. Military Group Iraq.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs’ Training Directorate provides foundational English comprehension and speaking instruction to more than 80 Peshmerga students annually.

The reception offered graduates an immersive setting to interact directly with US diplomatic staff, allowing them to practice language skills while reinforcing professional ties.

The consulate emphasized that English proficiency plays a critical role in facilitating cross-cultural communication, reducing misunderstandings, and enhancing coordination on shared security and global challenges.

The program forms part of broader US engagement with the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, which oversees the institutional reform and professionalization of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces.

Since the rise of ISIS in 2014, US military and diplomatic support has been central to training, advising, and equipping Peshmerga forces as part of the Global Coalition’s campaign to dismantle the extremist group’s territorial control in Iraq.

In recent years, cooperation has evolved beyond battlefield coordination to focus on long-term defense reform, interoperability, and institutional capacity-building.

Language training is widely regarded as a technical enabler in this process, improving operational coordination with coalition partners, facilitating participation in international training programs, and strengthening the Peshmerga’s engagement with global defense institutions.

Washington maintains a significant diplomatic presence in the Kurdistan Region through its Erbil consulate, widely regarded as one of the largest US consular facilities worldwide. The mission advances political and economic ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government while also supporting security sector reform.

By investing in language education and professional development, US officials signal a sustained commitment to partnership with Kurdish security institutions, positioning communication skills as a strategic asset in fostering transparency, interoperability, and long-term regional stability.