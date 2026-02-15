Kurdistan PM Receives UK Parliamentary Group on Freedom of Religion

APPG Delegation Led by Jim Shannon Praises Peaceful Coexistence in the Region

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday welcomed a delegation from the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for International Freedom of Religion or Belief, headed by Jim Shannon.

During the meeting, the delegation presented an overview of the group’s mandate and outlined the objectives of their visit to the Kurdistan Region. The APPG focuses on advocating for the protection of religious freedom worldwide and promoting interfaith dialogue.

Members of the delegation expressed appreciation for what they described as the Kurdistan Region’s model of peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic and religious communities. They commended the environment of religious freedom and mutual respect that characterizes the Region.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s continued commitment to strengthening a culture of coexistence and safeguarding the rights of all communities.

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains dedicated to promoting freedom of belief and religion, protecting minority rights, and reinforcing social harmony across Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has long been recognized for its inclusive policies toward religious and ethnic minorities. Communities including Christians, Yazidis, Shabaks, Kaka’is, and Sabean-Mandaeans live alongside the Kurdish majority, enjoying constitutional protections for freedom of belief, expression, and worship.

Local authorities have enacted laws to protect minority rights, ensure equitable representation, and support the reconstruction of religious sites damaged during conflicts, particularly during ISIS’s occupation of parts of Iraq.

Each year, the KRG hosts a series of events celebrating religious diversity and interfaith dialogue. These include conferences, cultural festivals, and public forums organized by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, aimed at fostering mutual understanding among different faiths.

Educational initiatives and workshops are also held to promote tolerance, highlight human rights protections, and encourage civic engagement among youth.

The Kurdistan Region regularly welcomes international delegations focused on human rights and religious freedom. These visits often include members of parliaments, diplomats, and representatives of global NGOs who meet with regional officials, civil society actors, and religious leaders.

Delegations use these visits to assess local practices, exchange best practices on minority protections, and support collaborative programs that strengthen institutional frameworks for freedom of belief.

Such engagement has reinforced the Kurdistan Region’s image as a safe haven for persecuted minorities and a model of coexistence in a region often marked by sectarian tensions. International delegations frequently praise the Region’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations, preserving cultural heritage, and implementing policies that safeguard fundamental freedoms.

Through these ongoing initiatives, the KRG continues to highlight religious freedom and pluralism as key pillars of governance, stability, and social cohesion, demonstrating the Region’s dedication to building a tolerant and inclusive society.