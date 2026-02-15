SDF Commander Thanks Kurdish Diaspora for ‘Decisive’ Role in Halting Attacks

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi praised Kurdish diaspora protests as historically significant, saying they played a decisive role in halting attacks against the region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Sunday, Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), delivered a message of gratitude to Kurdish diaspora communities, describing their role in protecting achievements and halting attacks as “important and historic.”

Abdi stated that the demonstrations and international advocacy efforts organized by Kurdish diaspora communities in various countries generated significant pressure and played a central role in stopping attacks and plans that had been prepared against the region.

In his message, he expressed deep appreciation for the diaspora’s continued support, saying: “We thank the Kurdish diaspora for their ongoing backing. Your demonstrations and national positions played a decisive and major role in halting the attacks and assaults that targeted our region.”

The SDF commander further noted that the voice of Kurds abroad has become a strong support pillar within global decision-making centers. He stressed that Kurdish unity at home and abroad will always serve as a barrier against the implementation of plans that threaten the region’s security.

Abdi’s remarks come after more than 40,000 Kurds gathered in Bonn, Germany, in what organizers described as the largest diplomatic and public demonstration in the history of the Kurdish diaspora. The rally was held under a message of unity from Masoud Barzani, calling for solidarity with Western Kurdistan in northeastern Syria and urging international protection of Kurdish rights.

During the Bonn gathering, Shifa Barzani, Director General of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, emphasized peaceful advocacy and engagement with international institutions, including European and Western governments, to secure political and humanitarian guarantees for Kurds.

Abdi’s message underscores the growing political influence of Kurdish communities abroad, framing diaspora mobilization as a strategic factor in shaping international pressure and reinforcing security in northeastern Syria.