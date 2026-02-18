White House Hints at Possible Iran Strike as US Deploys 50+ Fighter Jets to Region

The White House said progress was made in Iran nuclear talks but warned there are “many arguments” for a strike, as reports indicate a significant US military buildup in the Middle East.

2026-02-18 23:09

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The White House said there are “many reasons and arguments” that could be made for a strike on Iran, while emphasizing that diplomacy remains President Donald Trump’s preferred path.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “a little bit of progress” was made in the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran, but acknowledged that both sides remain “very far apart on some issues.”

“The Iranians are expected to come back to us with some more detail in the next couple of weeks, so the president will continue to watch how this plays out,” Leavitt said.

Asked why the US believes a strike could be necessary if President Donald Trump has previously claimed Washington “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program during June strikes on three sites, Leavitt responded: “There are many reasons and arguments one could make for a strike against Iran,” without elaborating.

She added, “The president, as commander in chief, had a very successful operation. Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities,” referring to the June strikes.

Leavitt stressed that “diplomacy is always his first option” and said Iran “would be very wise to make a deal,” declining to provide a deadline.

The remarks came after Axios reported Tuesday that the US military moved more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East within 24 hours as part of a broader buildup of air and naval assets near Iran, citing a US official.

According to the report, F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets were observed heading to the region by independent flight trackers.

Axios further reported Wednesday that the United States may be closer to military conflict with Iran than many Americans realize, warning that a large-scale, weeks-long campaign could “begin very soon.”

Separately, the U.S. Department of State - Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs announced additional visa restriction targets for individuals accused of inhibiting Iranians’ rights to freedom of expression.