Iran's President Acknowledges Daily Crises as Report Says Tehran Prepares for Possible War

President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged Iran’s daily crises and blamed external pressure, as a Wall Street Journal report says Tehran is preparing for possible military confrontation.

2026-02-18 20:36

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged ongoing daily crises in the country, attributing them to external pressure, and said his life was far easier before assuming office.

On Wednesday, Pezeshkian delivered remarks during a meeting with investors and economic activists in Lorestan province, addressing international pressure and Iran’s internal situation.

“Europe, the United States, and Israel do not want us to rely on ourselves and have an independent country. That is why there is not a single day when they do not create a problem or crisis for this country,” he said.

He stressed that despite mounting pressures, Iran must stand on its own feet, even if the cost is high.

Speaking about the country’s current conditions, Pezeshkian stated: “Today, we face daily problems and challenges. Perhaps this is a divine test, but our goal is to solve the people’s problems. I did not come to rule; I came to serve the people.”

Drawing a comparison between his past and present life, he added: “Before becoming president, my life was much calmer and more pleasant. I was a free person, living my own life. Now my movements are restricted, and I must travel under protection.”

In his concluding remarks, Pezeshkian delivered a firm message to his opponents, saying: “I strive for my country and have no fear of death. If I am martyred on this path, it would be a source of pride for me.”

The remarks come as The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that despite Iranian leaders seeking a nuclear agreement with the United States, Tehran is simultaneously accelerating preparations for potential war in case negotiations collapse.

According to the report, Iran has begun deploying forces, redistributing decision-making authority, and reinforcing nuclear facilities. These developments coincide with the deployment of two aircraft carriers and numerous US warships and aircraft in the region.

The newspaper noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier this month revived its so-called “mosaic defense” strategy, granting commanders broader authority to directly command their units in the event of external attack.

The report also stated that Iran possesses nearly 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel, in addition to a large stockpile of short-range missiles capable of targeting US bases and ships in the Gulf.

Satellite imagery cited in the report indicates that Tehran is reinforcing tunnel entrances at nuclear-related sites, including facilities near Isfahan and underground complexes at a location known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” aiming to reduce the impact of potential airstrikes and prevent special operations targeting enriched uranium stockpiles.

Separately, IRGC commander Hossein Nejat said security forces have established nearly 100 monitoring points around Tehran to prevent potential unrest or foreign infiltration. Tehran’s municipality has also designated metro stations and parking garages as shelters in case of bombardment.