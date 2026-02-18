The United States Imposes New Sanctions Against 18 Iranian Officials

The United States imposed visa restrictions on 18 Iranian officials over alleged human rights violations, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

2026-02-18 23:43

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States on Wednesday announced new visa restrictions against 18 Iranian officials and telecommunications industry leaders, accusing them of involvement in human rights violations and efforts to suppress freedom of expression.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Thomas Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, said the measures were taken following Iran’s nationwide protests in December 2025 and January 2026.

According to the statement, Iranian authorities responded to the protests with violence and repression against tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators. The government also imposed what the US described as a near-total nationwide internet shutdown, severely restricting independent documentation of alleged abuses and cutting Iranians off from the outside world.

The statement added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, is imposing visa restrictions on 18 Iranian regime officials and telecommunications leaders, as well as their immediate family members.

The policy targets individuals deemed complicit, or believed to be complicit, in serious human rights violations, particularly actions inhibiting the rights of Iranians to free expression and peaceful assembly. With this move, a total of 58 individuals have now been designated under the policy.

The United States reaffirmed its support for the Iranian people, stating it would continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for abuses committed by Iranian officials and others.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between United States and Iran.

Earlier, the White House said there are “many reasons and arguments” that could be made for a strike on Iran, while emphasizing that diplomacy remains President Donald Trump’s preferred option.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “a little bit of progress” had been made in recent nuclear talks, though both sides remain far apart on key issues.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that the US military moved more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East within 24 hours as part of a broader buildup of air and naval assets near Iran. The outlet also reported that the United States may be closer to military conflict with Iran than many Americans realize.