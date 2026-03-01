Grand Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iranian Unity as Iraq Mourns Khamenei’s Death

Shiite Leaders Call for Solidarity Amid Baghdad Protests and Regional Tensions

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s top Shiite clerics on Sunday called for unity in Iran and across the Muslim world following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes, as Baghdad declared three days of national mourning.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s most revered Shiite cleric, extended condolences to the Iranian people, describing Khamenei’s death as martyrdom.

“With deep sorrow, I extend my condolences to the noble Iranian people and all Muslims on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, whose unique role in leading the Islamic Republic of Iran for many years is evident to all,” Sistani said.

Sistani warned that the strikes were intended to inflict severe damage on Iran, but called on the Iranian people to remain united and “stand firm to thwart the aggressors’ sinister goals.”

Khamenei’s death sparked anger in Baghdad, where hundreds of protesters attempted early Sunday to storm the fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy.

Protesters, some waving flags of Iran-backed armed groups, were met with tear gas from Iraqi security forces. Local media also reported demonstrations in southern provinces, reflecting widespread discontent among pro-Iran factions.

Iraq has long been a proxy battleground between the U.S. and Iran, and Tehran wields significant influence in the country, both politically and through its support of armed groups.

Government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a statement: “With deep sorrow, we extend our condolences to the noble people of Iran and the entire Muslim world,” following what he called “a blatant act of aggression.” Awadi confirmed the three-day mourning period and urged an immediate halt to military operations, warning that they “are driving the region to unprecedented levels of violence.”

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties with varying ties to Iran, also mourned Khamenei. “His blood will remain a guiding light for all generations, and the curse will continue to haunt the murderous Zionists for all time,” the coalition said in a statement.

Influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr echoed the call for mourning, extending condolences to the Islamic world and confirming a three-day period of national mourning.

The statements from Iraq’s Shiite leaders underscore Baghdad’s continued alignment with Tehran, even amid heightened regional tensions, and signal the country’s determination to maintain strong political and religious ties with Iran following the death of its long-time supreme leader.