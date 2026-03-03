Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims Missile and Drone Strike Destroyed US Command Building in Bahrain

Iran’s IRGC said it struck the US Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain with 20 drones and three missiles, destroying the command building. Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on Ramat David base in northern Israel amid escalating regional tensions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced at dawn on Tuesday, that its naval forces targeted the US air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain with missiles and drones, declaring the destruction of the base’s main command building.

In statement No. 13 of Operation Promise 4, the IRGC Public Relations Department said the fourteenth wave of the operation struck the US air base in Sheikh Isa with an intensive attack using drones and missiles.

According to the statement, 20 drones and three missiles hit designated targets, resulting in the “destruction of the command building and the main headquarters of the US air base, and igniting fires in fuel storage tanks, with flames and smoke rising from the site.”

The IRGC said “the attack destroyed the leadership building and the main headquarters of the American air base in Bahrain.”

Separately, Hezbollah announced that “it targeted radar sites and control rooms at the Ramat David base in northern Israel at dawn using a swarm of drones.”

The latest claims come as regional tensions intensify. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier accused pro-Israel lobbying groups in the United States of dragging Washington into what he described as a “war of choice.”

Araghchi wrote on X that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had effectively confirmed that the unfolding conflict is a war ignited at the request and in the interest of Tel Aviv. He argued that there had been no real threat from Iran and described the alleged Iranian threat as a fabrication used to justify attacks.

He placed responsibility for the bloodshed of American soldiers and Iranian citizens on what he called “Israel Firsters,” asserting that pro-Israel lobbies inside the United States shape political decisions and prioritize Israeli interests over US national security and the lives of American citizens.

Araghchi called on the American people to reclaim their country from those influences.

The escalation follows remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Iran had begun constructing new nuclear facilities that would soon become immune to attack.

“They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programs and their atomic bomb programs immune within months,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

“If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.”

US President Donald Trump also suggested that Washington would retaliate “soon” after the US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two suspected Iranian drones.

“You’ll find out soon,” Trump said when asked how the United States would respond.

The US Embassy confirmed that the drone attack caused “a limited fire and minor material damage,” and later issued a shelter-in-place notification for US citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran.

According to Reuters, flames and thick black smoke rose over Riyadh after a powerful explosion was heard at the US Embassy compound. Reuters cited three informed sources who said a strong explosion was heard and flames were seen rising from the embassy in the early hours of Tuesday, with one source describing the fire as limited. Reuters said it was not immediately able to verify the circumstances.

Two sources said black smoke was seen rising above Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign diplomatic missions. AFP, citing four eyewitnesses, reported that two powerful explosions were heard, followed by heavy smoke over the area. One resident said: “We heard two explosions one after the other, then saw a large amount of smoke in the sky above the district.”

Two Saudi military sources told Reuters that air defense systems intercepted several drones in the diplomatic district, with one drone falling near the US Embassy in Riyadh. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the attack on the diplomatic quarter was carried out using drones.

The IRGC’s announcement of strikes in Bahrain and Hezbollah’s claim of a drone attack in northern Israel add new fronts to an already widening confrontation across the region.