U.S. Forces Destroy IRGC Command and Control Facilities, Air Defense Systems, and Missile and Drone Launch Sites

CENTCOM says strikes are “surgical and overwhelming,” focusing on missiles, air defenses, and IRGC command centers

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Tuesday launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran under the codename “Operation Epic Fury,” targeting key military infrastructure, including missile and drone launch sites, command centers, and air defense systems, according to the U.S. Central Command.

In a statement released Tuesday, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had carried out sustained operations aimed at degrading Iran’s offensive military capabilities.

“U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations,” CENTCOM stated.

“We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime.”

The campaign specifically targets infrastructure linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite military arm of Iran’s armed forces that oversees much of the country’s missile and drone programs.

According to CENTCOM, the operation is designed to neutralize what Washington describes as imminent and credible threats to U.S. forces and regional allies.

The statement underscored that strikes are concentrated on offensive missile systems believed capable of targeting U.S. assets and partner nations across the Middle East.

Citing remarks from the U.S. Secretary of War earlier in the day, CENTCOM described the strikes as “surgical, overwhelming, and unapologetic,” emphasizing that Operation Epic Fury is “laser-focused on destroying Iranian offensive missiles.”

The command further characterized the operation as involving “the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation,” signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following weeks of missile exchanges, drone interceptions, and warnings from both sides.

Iranian officials have repeatedly condemned U.S. military actions in the region, while Washington maintains that its operations are defensive in nature and aimed at deterring further escalation.

It remains unclear how long Operation Epic Fury will continue, but CENTCOM indicated that U.S. forces stand ready to sustain operations as long as threats persist.

The unfolding situation is expected to further reshape the regional security landscape, with potential implications for neighboring countries, including Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.