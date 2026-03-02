Israel Orders Evacuations in Tehran's Evin District and South Lebanon as Explosions Rock Iranian Capital

Israel announced plans to strike Tehran’s Evin district and ordered evacuations in south Lebanon. Explosions were reported across Tehran. An IRGC general threatened to burn ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz and halt oil exports.

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military announced on early Tuesday, that it would strike the Evin area of Tehran, warning residents to evacuate the designated zone, as powerful explosions were reported across the Iranian capital and tensions expanded to Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Farsi-language post on X, the Israeli military stated: “The military will soon strike the Evin area of Tehran, in the Broadcasting Authority compound, as marked on the map.”

“In the coming hours, the (Israeli military) will operate in the area, as it has in recent days throughout Tehran, to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime,” the statement added, accompanied by a map identifying the targeted location.

Iranian media reported explosions in several neighborhoods of Tehran, while AFP correspondents cited a new series of powerful blasts heard in the capital.

Separately, the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, saying it would operate against Hezbollah activities in the area.

“Hezbollah’s activities are compelling the (Israeli military) to operate against it. The (Israeli military) does not seek to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north, beyond the line of villages marked on the map and their surrounding areas,” Israeli military Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in a post on X, listing more than two dozen villages.

Meanwhile, a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz following the launch of US-Israeli attacks.

“We will burn any ship that attempts to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” General Sardar Jabari said in a post published on an IRGC Telegram channel.

He added: “We will also target oil pipelines and will not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region. Oil prices will reach 200 dollars in the coming days.”

The developments mark a sharp escalation across multiple fronts, with evacuation orders, reported strikes in Tehran, operations in southern Lebanon, and threats to a key global maritime route unfolding simultaneously.