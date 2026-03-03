Three Drones Target Azadi Camp in Koya, Kurdistan Region, One Person Lightly Injured

District commissioner says prior evacuation prevented greater casualties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Three drones targeted Azadi Camp in Koya district, Erbil province, in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, lightly wounding one person, according to local authorities.

Tariq Haidari, the district commissioner of Koya, disclosed details of the attack in remarks to Kurdistan24 correspondent Aras Amin, stating that the assault was carried out using three drones.

“One of the drones fell near the camp’s hospital,” Haidari said, adding that only one individual sustained minor injuries as a result of the strike.

He emphasized that the limited number of casualties was largely due to the prior evacuation of the camp, a precautionary measure that significantly reduced the risk of further human losses.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan PDKI commander, Mohammed Nazif Kader, told AFP, "drones and missiles attacked the camp", blaming the attack on Iran.

The Azadi Camp in Koya, home to families of Peshmerga personnel from Eastern Kurdistan, has a history of targeted attacks. Previously, in 2022, the camp was shelled by Iranian forces, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to 40 others, underscoring the ongoing security risks in the region.