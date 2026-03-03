Israel Strengthens Border Defenses Against Hezbollah Threat

IDF to expand positions in Lebanon after Iran-backed Hezbollah attacks on northern bases and the Golan Heights

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to take control of additional positions in Lebanon following attacks by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorized the IDF to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities,” Katz said in a statement.

The escalation comes as Hezbollah joined Iran in targeting Israel following a wider war involving Israel and the United States against Iran. On Tuesday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for strikes on three Israeli military bases in retaliation for attacks on its strongholds in Lebanon, including the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“In response to the criminal Israeli aggression on dozens of Lebanese cities and towns,” Hezbollah said in multiple statements, its fighters targeted the Ramat David air base and the Meron base in northern Israel using drones.

The group added that it also launched a rocket barrage against a base in "the occupied Golan Heights."

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes and said it was taking measures to reinforce security along the northern border.

Officials warned that the situation could escalate further as both sides continue to respond to attacks and counterattacks, raising concerns over a broader regional conflict.