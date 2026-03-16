Drone Strike Targets Dubai International Airport, Causes Fire but No Casualties

According to a statement from the United Arab Emirates Government Media Office, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident caused by the drone strike.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a drone attack early Monday targeting Dubai International Airport, triggering a large fire in part of the facility.

According to a statement from the United Arab Emirates Government Media Office, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident caused by the drone strike. The attack reportedly ignited a fire at one of the fuel storage facilities located near the airport.

The statement confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Civil defense teams were able to successfully bring the fire under control, authorities said.

Following the attack, flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended.

Earlier, the IRGC announced that it had conducted a drone strike targeting what it described as a base used by U.S. forces in central Dubai.