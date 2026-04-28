Iraqi Air Defenses Engage Drone Over Baghdad’s Green Zone Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Incident Marks First Security Breach Since Ceasefire in US-Israel–Iran Conflict

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi air defense systems on Tuesday night engaged an unidentified drone flying over Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, a sensitive district housing key government institutions and the United States Embassy in Baghdad, a military source told AFP

The source told AFP that the incident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time (1615 GMT), when air defenses at Camp Honor—linked to Iraq’s Defense Ministry—detected the drone within the airspace of the Green Zone.

Air defense systems were subsequently activated in response to the perceived threat.

Despite the engagement, the drone was not shot down. However, falling shrapnel from the interception attempt injured one person, the source said, without specifying the type of drone or its origin.

The Green Zone, one of the most secure areas in Iraq, hosts foreign diplomatic missions, including the U.S. embassy, as well as government offices, international organizations, and residences of senior Iraqi officials.

AFP journalists in Baghdad reported hearing what appeared to be gunfire and small explosions during the incident.

The incident marks the first such aerial security breach in the Iraqi capital since a fragile ceasefire in the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran came into effect on April 8.

Before the truce, Iran-backed armed factions in Iraq had repeatedly targeted U.S. interests, including diplomatic facilities and military-linked sites, in Baghdad and Erbil.

In response, U.S. forces carried out strikes against positions associated with these groups, resulting in dozens of casualties among their fighters.

The incident comes amid a sensitive political transition in Iraq. On the following day, the United States Embassy in Baghdad reiterated its support for Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, emphasizing Washington’s commitment to Iraq’s stability as the country moves toward forming a new government.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy extended its best wishes to Zaidi and reaffirmed shared priorities between Baghdad and Washington, including safeguarding sovereignty, combating terrorism, and promoting long-term prosperity.

“We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people,” the statement read, underscoring continued U.S. engagement during a period marked by both political transition and ongoing security challenges.