Iraqi Oil Minister: No Agreement Yet with Kurdistan Region Regarding Oil Exports

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said on Monday that negotiations with the Kurdistan Region over the export of Kirkuk oil remain unresolved.

In a video message, Abdul-Ghani stated that discussions have been held to permit the export of 200,000 to 250,000 barrels per day through the Kurdistan Region’s pipelines to the Ceyhan port, but no agreement has been reached so far.

Kurdistan24 will continue monitoring developments regarding the negotiations and pipeline operations and will provide updates as verified information becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.