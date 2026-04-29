KRG Returns IQD3.2 B to Citizens Under Electricity Discount Plan

Kurdistan Region returned 3.2 billion dinars to households through an electricity discount program, as more than 85% of citizens now receive continuous power

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday that it has returned 3.2 billion Iraqi dinars to citizens through an electronic payment system as part of a 20% electricity tariff discount program.

In a statement, the ministry said the refunds were provided through the e-Psula platform, covering the 20% discount applied to residential subscribers’ February bills.

The refunded amounts were automatically returned during payment processing, reflecting the government’s increasing reliance on digital systems to streamline public services.

The ministry explained that when the discount exceeded the value of a subscriber’s March bill, the remaining balance was carried forward as credit toward future electricity payments, ensuring that households continue to benefit from the support mechanism.

According to official figures, the total value of refunds reached 3.2 billion dinars, benefiting approximately 133,000 households. On average, each household received around 24,000 dinars, while about 20,600 subscribers saw their electricity bills reduced to zero as a result of the discount plan.

Officials also highlighted that under the updated pricing system, around 80% of citizens—particularly those with lower incomes—are now paying less for electricity compared to previous costs that combined national grid supply and private generator expenses.

The announcement comes within the broader framework of the Runaki (Light) project, launched in November 2024 by Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani. The initiative aims to provide continuous 24-hour electricity to all households and businesses across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.

Government data shows that nearly 5.5 million citizens, representing more than 85% of the population, have already gained access to reliable electricity through the project. The expansion of coverage has reduced reliance on private generators and contributed to more stable and predictable energy supply across many areas.

The ministry said these measures are part of a broader strategy to modernize the electricity sector, reduce costs for citizens, and ensure long-term sustainability through improved infrastructure and digital governance.

The refund program and expanding electricity coverage underscore the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to combine immediate financial relief with long-term structural reform, as it moves closer to achieving full 24-hour electricity supply across the region.