Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Iran Must Defeat Enemies Through Economic Jihad

Iran’s supreme leader urges strengthened domestic resilience as tensions and economic pressures persist.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called for intensified economic resistance, urging the country to defeat its adversaries through what he described as “economic jihad” during a critical Stage facing the nation.

On Friday, Khamenei issued a message marking International Workers’ Day and Teachers’ Day, stating that the Islamic Republic has demonstrated part of its capabilities in confronting what he described as enemies opposing its progress.

Khamenei emphasized that the current phase requires strengthening what he termed “economic jihad,” adding: “Within this framework, the enemy must be made to lose hope and be defeated.”

He framed the effort as essential to confronting external pressures, signaling a continued focus on internal resilience amid ongoing tensions.

The Iranian leader also pointed to what he described as sustained public readiness, noting that the Iranian people continue to demonstrate their support for the country’s armed forces through their presence in various arenas.

In the concluding part of his message, Khamenei highlighted public perseverance in confronting challenges, describing it as a sign of Tehran’s determination to strengthen domestic capabilities in the face of external pressure.

His remarks come amid continued tensions between Iran and the United States, despite a pause in active fighting. Iranian officials have recently emphasized both the economic and strategic costs of the conflict, while maintaining that pressure tactics will not alter Tehran’s core positions.

The broader backdrop includes ongoing restrictions on maritime routes and continued diplomatic deadlock, reinforcing the focus within Iran on internal economic strength as a central component in its national strategy.