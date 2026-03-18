Iranian Gas Supply to Iraq Halts, 3,100 MW Power Loss Reported

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Moussa said the disruption occurred “as a result of the repercussions of developments in the region,” noting that the stoppage led to the loss of approximately 3,100 megawatts of electricity generation capacity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday a complete halt in Iranian gas supplies to the country, warning of significant impacts on the national power grid.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Moussa said the disruption occurred “as a result of the repercussions of developments in the region,” noting that the stoppage led to the loss of approximately 3,100 megawatts of electricity generation capacity.

“The Iranian gas flows to Iraq stopped completely an hour ago, causing around 3,100 megawatts to go offline,” Moussa stated.

He added that the acting Minister of Electricity has directed intensified coordination with the Ministry of Oil to mitigate the impact by securing alternative fuel supplies and increasing reliance on domestic gas resources.

Moussa acknowledged that the sudden loss of capacity would “certainly affect the grid,” particularly as Iraq approaches peak electricity demand during the hotter months. However, he emphasized that authorities had been making preparations to ensure power plants were operational ahead of the high-demand season.

Iraq relies heavily on imported Iranian gas to fuel its power stations, making such disruptions a recurring challenge for the country’s already strained electricity sector.