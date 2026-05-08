Myanmar Announces Discovery of Rare 11,000-Carat Ruby

The newly unearthed ruby weighs approximately 11,000 carats, translating to a physical mass of 2.2 kilograms (4.8 pounds).

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A significant geological discovery has occurred in Myanmar, with state media announcing the extraction of an exceptionally large ruby from the country's premier gemstone mining region.

The Global New Light of Myanmar reported that the precious stone was uncovered in the Mogok area of the Mandalay Region, an area historically recognized for producing some of the world's most valuable gemstones.

The report stated that the discovery took place during the post-New Year period under the traditional Myanmar calendar.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the newly unearthed ruby weighs approximately 11,000 carats, translating to a physical mass of 2.2 kilograms (4.8 pounds).

AFP noted that Myanmar authorities consider the stone to be one of the most substantial ever discovered within the country's borders.

The AFP report highlighted that the government characterized the ruby as an extraordinarily rare find due to a combination of its sheer size and its high-grade visual characteristics.

The discovery was formally presented to the country's top leadership.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, President Min Aung Hlaing, alongside Vice-Presidents U Nyo Saw and Nan Ni Ni Aye, and other senior officials including the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services General Ye Win Oo, inspected the gemstone at the President's Office hall.

The state-run newspaper published photographs showing the leadership examining the unpolished stone, underscoring the institutional significance the administration attaches to the find.

Discovery in Mogok

The specific characteristics of the gemstone have been detailed by state authorities.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, the 2,200-gram ruby features a purplish-red hue with distinct yellowish undertones.

The state publication reported that the stone possesses a high-quality color grade, moderate transparency, and an excellent vitreous luster.

Crucially, the report noted that the ruby remains entirely in its natural state, having undergone no artificial treatments or enhancements since its extraction from the earth.

The location of the discovery is central to the stone's perceived value.

According to AFP reporting, the Mogok valley in the Mandalay region has been a focal point for gem extraction for centuries, historically contested by various regional powers.

The AFP report noted that Mogok is renowned globally for producing "pigeon-blood" rubies, a classification that commands premium multi-million-dollar valuations in international markets.

Historic Context of Giant Rubies

Myanmar possesses a documented history of unearthing massive rubies, a legacy highlighted by state media following this recent discovery.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, the country's record of significant finds includes the 99.25-gram (496.25-carat) SLORC ruby discovered in 1990, and the 557.85-gram (2,789.25-carat) NaSaKa ruby found in 2022.

The state publication noted that the largest ruby by pure mass ever recorded in Myanmar was a 4,290-gram (21,450-carat) stone discovered in 1996.

According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, all four of these historically significant rubies, including the newly discovered 11,000-carat stone, were extracted exclusively from the Mogok region.

However, size is not the sole determinant of a gemstone's worth.

According to both the Global New Light of Myanmar and AFP, authorities assert that the newly discovered 11,000-carat ruby surpasses the massive 1996 stone in terms of overall quality.

The reports stated that the current ruby is regarded as significantly more valuable due to its superior color profile and clarity, although AFP noted that the government has not yet provided a precise monetary valuation for the gem.

Political and Economic Significance

The presentation of the ruby to President Min Aung Hlaing occurs within a specific political context in Myanmar.

According to the AFP report, Min Aung Hlaing, the former military chief who led the 2021 coup, assumed the role of civilian president last month following a tightly restricted election.

The AFP report noted that the discovery and subsequent high-profile inspection by the new administration serve to highlight the state's control over the country's lucrative natural resources amid ongoing internal conflicts.

The gemstone sector remains a vital, albeit complex, component of Myanmar's economy.

According to AFP, the industry operates with limited regulation despite generating vast sums through the international trade of high-quality jewels.

The presentation of the ruby by the Union Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation and the Union Minister at the President's Office, as detailed by the Global New Light of Myanmar, reinforces the centralized management of such significant national assets by the current government.