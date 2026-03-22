Israel to Expand Ground Operations in Lebanon as Conflict with Hezbollah Intensifies

Army chief signals prolonged campaign amid growing fears of wider regional escalation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israel will expand its ground operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, the country’s military chief said Sunday, warning that the campaign is still in its early stages.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the offensive “has only begun” and described it as a “prolonged operation,” indicating that Israeli forces are preparing to deepen their ground maneuvers alongside continued airstrikes.

“We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organized plan,” he added.

The remarks came as Israeli forces carried out additional strikes in southern Lebanon, including targeting key infrastructure such as bridges, a move that prompted concern from Lebanese officials that a broader ground invasion may be imminent.

The conflict expanded into Lebanon earlier this month when Hezbollah began launching rockets into northern Israel on March 2, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike.

Since then, cross-border hostilities have intensified, with Israel deploying troops into southern Lebanon and conducting extensive aerial bombardments, while Hezbollah has responded with sustained rocket fire.

According to Zamir, Israeli forces have already struck more than 2,000 targets in Lebanon, including weapons storage sites, and have killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters.

He emphasized that operations will continue until the threat to northern Israeli communities is eliminated. “We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border and long-term security is ensured for the residents of northern Israel,” he said.

The escalation underscores the widening scope of the conflict, as Israel increasingly engages Hezbollah on a second front alongside its broader confrontation with Iran, raising concerns of a prolonged and multi-theater war across the region.

In a related development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had recently instructed the military to destroy all bridges over the Litani River that are allegedly used by Hezbollah to transport fighters and weapons.

The river, located roughly 30 kilometers north of the Israeli border, has become a focal point in Israel’s strategy to cut supply routes and prevent militant movement toward southern Lebanon. Israeli forces have already struck multiple bridges in recent days, signaling a broader effort to isolate Hezbollah positions and establish a potential buffer zone along the frontier.

On the ground, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have intensified across several areas, including the border town of Taybeh and the strategic Khiam, where the group claims to have repeatedly targeted Israeli forces.

Hezbollah also reported engagements in the coastal town of Naqura, while launching attacks into northern Israel, including a strike on an air defense system in Maalot-Tarshiha that left several people lightly wounded.

The Israeli military said it had killed a senior figure identified as a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, as part of its ongoing operations. Meanwhile, Israel has urged residents of large parts of southern Lebanon to evacuate, reinforcing indications that it seeks to expand operations and create a security buffer zone to protect communities in northern Israel.