Iraq’s Designated PM to Revisit Erbil to Strengthen Erbil-Baghdad Relations

On Monday, a source from al-Zaidi's office told Kurdistan24 that the incoming premier plans to hold meetings with senior Kurdistan Region officials after the new cabinet is formed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s designated prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, is expected to visit Erbil again as part of efforts to improve relations between Baghdad and Erbil.

On Monday, a source from al-Zaidi's office told Kurdistan24 that the incoming premier plans to hold meetings with senior Kurdistan Region officials after the new cabinet is formed.

“The designated prime minister will certainly work to enhance relations between Erbil and Baghdad and address existing issues,” the source said.

Al-Zaidi first visited the Kurdistan Region on May 2, where he was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During the visit, al-Zaidi met with President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Barzani, in addition to several senior political figures.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24 correspondent Aram Bakhtiar, al-Zaidi said he hopes Kurdish political parties will play an active role in Iraq’s upcoming cabinet.

On May 7, al-Zaidi submitted the ministerial program of the new Iraqi government to Haibat al-Halbousi. However, Iraq’s parliament has yet to announce a date for a confidence vote on the cabinet.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the designated prime minister has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary approval.

Iraq’s government formation process continues to depend heavily on political agreements and power-sharing arrangements among the country’s major parties, a system that has frequently led to delays in forming new administrations.