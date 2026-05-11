German Diplomatic Staff Return to Kurdistan Region and Iraq

Embassy and Consulate personnel resume posts in Baghdad and Erbil to renew political ties.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Personnel of the German Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil have begun returning to their respective offices to prepare for the formal resumption of diplomatic duties.

According to an official joint statement released on Monday, the German diplomatic mission is currently in a transitional phase as staff members arrive at their posts to reactivate the country's political and institutional presence in Iraq.

The return of these officials is considered a significant development for bilateral relations between Germany and Iraq.

As reported in the primary announcement, the gradual restoration of staffing is intended to facilitate the re-establishment of political ties and ensure that the necessary preparations are made for the embassy and consulate to fulfill their administrative mandates.

By restoring a physical presence in both the federal capital and the Kurdistan Region's capital, Germany underscores its continued institutional engagement within the country's political landscape.

Resumption of Diplomatic Operations

The joint statement issued by the German mission noted that the current focus remains on the logistical and administrative readiness required to resume operations.

German officials were cited as saying that employees are currently engaged in the necessary groundwork to restore the mission's capacity to engage in political, economic, and coordination efforts.

The role of these diplomatic outposts is foundational to maintaining stability in international relations.

Embassies and consulates serve as the primary conduits for intergovernmental dialogue, providing a platform for the coordination of mutual interests.

The return of German staff to Baghdad and Erbil indicates a move toward normalizing these channels, which are essential for managing bilateral agreements and fostering diplomatic continuity.

Status of Consular and Visa Services

While political and administrative staff are returning, the statement indicated that certain public-facing services remain on hold.

Addressing the high volume of inquiries regarding the status of the visa department, the embassy announcement noted that a definitive timeline for the resumption of consular services has not yet been established.

The joint statement clarified that authorities are not currently in a position to designate a specific date for the reopening of the visa sections in either Baghdad or Erbil.

According to diplomatic sources, while staff are preparing for a general resumption of work, the timeframe for processing visa applications and other consular affairs remains undetermined.

Communication and Regional Engagement

The German diplomatic mission emphasized the importance of transparent communication during this gradual reopening process.

The statement indicated that citizens and interested parties will be kept informed of all relevant developments and administrative changes through the mission's official website and verified social media accounts.

The return of diplomatic personnel to Iraq reflects the broader importance of maintaining an international presence to support political and institutional stability in the region.

The move aligns with the practice of foreign missions seeking to ensure they are capable of confronting shared challenges and protecting national interests through direct representation.

Ultimately, the restoration of staff at the German Embassy and Consulate General underscores a commitment to sustained international engagement with Iraq's evolving political landscape.

While specific consular functions await further activation, the gradual return of personnel marks the re-establishment of a primary diplomatic link between Berlin, Baghdad, and Erbil.