Zakho Chaldean Catholic Eparchy Offers Condolences to PM Barzani Over Peshmerga Casualties

Church expresses solidarity with Kurdistan Region following deadly attack on Peshmerga

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Zakho Chaldean Catholic Eparchy has extended its condolences to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region following the recent killing and injury of Peshmerga fighters.

In an official letter, on Thursday, the Eparchy expressed its “deepest condolences” to the families of the fallen and wounded members of the Peshmerga forces, as well as to all security personnel across the region.

The letter emphasized the sacrifices made by Kurdish forces in protecting the land and its people, describing their role as vital to maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs and the wounded, and to all members of the security forces in the Kurdistan Region, in recognition of their sacrifices in defending our land and citizens,” the statement said.

The church also offered prayers for the victims, asking for mercy for those killed and a swift recovery for the injured, while calling for protection and peace for the region amid ongoing challenges.

The message comes in the aftermath of an Iranian deadly attack with six missiles earlier this week that targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran area, resulting in multiple casualties and drawing widespread reactions from political, religious, and civil society figures.

In its closing remarks, the Eparchy expressed hope for lasting peace and security, particularly as the region approaches significant religious observances, underscoring the importance of unity and resilience during times of crisis.

The letter was signed by Felix Kajo Al Shabi, bishop of the Zakho Chaldean Catholic Eparchy, who reaffirmed the church’s solidarity with the people of Kurdistan and its continued prayers for stability and protection.